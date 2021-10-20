CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

OPSWAT Names Operational Technology (OT) Industry Marketing Expert, Oren T. Dvoskin, as VP of OT and Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Marketing

By PRNewswire
martechseries.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIndustry veteran to bring OT/ICS cybersecurity expertise to the leading provider of critical infrastructure protection solutions. OPSWAT, the global leader in Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP), announced that industry leader Oren T. Dvoskin will be joining the company as Vice President of Operational Technology (OT) and Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Marketing. Dvoskin...

martechseries.com

Comments / 0

Related
martechseries.com

Avaamo named a Leader in IDC MarketScape for General-Purpose Conversational AI Platforms 2021

Avaamo recognized as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide General-Purpose Conversational AI Platforms 2021 Vendor Assessment. Avaamo, today announced that it has been named as a Leader in the, “IDC MarketScape: Worldwide General-Purpose Conversational AI Platforms 2021 Vendor Assessment” (Doc #US47354421 , October 2021). The IDC MarketScape assessed fifteen Conversational AI vendors across capability and strategy criteria, placing Avaamo in the Leaders Category.
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

Sitel Group® Receives 2021 Customer Experience Innovation Award from CUSTOMER Magazine

The award honors Sitel Group for improving customer service technology through its innovative digital eyewear assistant campaign for Zenni. Sitel Group®, one of the largest global providers of customer experience (CX) products and solutions, announced that TMC, a global, integrated media company, has named its Zenni Case Study as a 2021 Customer Experience Innovation Award winner, presented by TMC’s CUSTOMER magazine.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Yalla Group Wins Middle East Technology Excellence Award

Yalla Group Limited, the leading voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), today announced that it won a 2021 Middle East Technology Excellence Award in the Gaming – Media & Entertainment category. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with Russ Somers, Chief Marketing Officer...
ECONOMY
martechseries.com

NFT Pioneer Jason Bailey Launches ClubNFT, Raises $3 Million, Creates Backup Solution to Protect Collectors and Billions of Dollars in NFTs

ClubNFT announces first infrastructure solution to help NFT collectors discover, protect and share their digital assets. ClubNFT, the company building next-generation infrastructure solutions to discover, protect and share non-fungible tokens (NFTs) for digital artwork, announced $3M in seed funding; its official company launch; and its first solution, which will allow collectors to safeguard their NFT investments by downloading the media associated with all their NFTs in a single click. The company is headed by CEO/Co-Founder Jason Bailey, NFT Thought Leader, Collector and Founder of Artnome; CTO/Co-Founder Chris King, formerly of Google; and CFO/COO Danielle King, the former Manager of Painting and Sculpture at MoMA.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Global Marketing#Opswat Names#Vp#Cip#Operational Technology#Tech Data Capital#Ot#Ics Marketing#Sasa Software#The Israeli Air Force
martechseries.com

M-Files Recognized in 2021 Gartner® Critical Capabilities for Content Services Platforms Report

Intelligent Information Management Provider Receives Highest Score for Information Governance Use Case and Top Three Highest Scores Across All Use Cases Among 20 Vendors. M-Files Corporation, the intelligent information management company, announced that it has been recognized in the 2021 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Content Services Platforms report.1 In the Gartner evaluation of 20 vendors on four use cases, M-Files received scores that were among the top three highest across all use cases. M-Files received the highest score for the Information Governance Use Case (4.18 out of 5) and the second highest score for the Business Role Hub Document Management Use Case (3.61 out of 5), which the company views as a testament to its innovative federation and metadata capabilities.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

C-Suiters to get Crash Course in ABM from Bombora, Inverta, and TOPO/Gartner

Industry experts to advise what to consider when moving to a unified account-based strategy. Account-based marketing(ABM) works — when well-executed. According to Gartner research, account-based organizations see a three times better opportunity-win rate. But when it comes to building a successful account-based strategy, your entire organization needs to align on your go-to-market approach. Yet teams often underestimate the challenge of getting alignment across the board and understanding future implications for performance metrics, operational changes, and human resource allocation(Bombora).
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

Data Analytics Leader Quantexa Evolves Technology to Help Enterprises Face Data Explosion

Latest version of revolutionary platform hones capabilities to reduce friction in big data exploration, boost efficiency and deliver deep insights. Quantexa, the data and analytics software company pioneering Contextual Decision Intelligence (CDI), today launched the latest release of its data analytics platform as a response to the growing global need for better insight into massive and fast-increasing data volumes.
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

SkyPoint Cloud Announces Launch of SkyPoint Predict – Predictive Customer Data Insights Product

AI-powered profile enrichment unlocks new value for consumer and healthcare brands. SkyPoint Cloud (SkyPoint), the privacy-first customer data platform that enables consumer and healthcare brands to build deeper relationships with their customers, today announced the launch of SkyPoint Predict, predictive customer insights powered by artificial intelligence (AI). SkyPoint unifies fragmented...
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Marketing
martechseries.com

LoginRadius Enhances Progressive Profiling for Improved Sign Ups through a Seamless User Experience

Leading CIAM provider introduces an upgraded profiling feature that helps capture business-critical information to enhance sign-up rates. LoginRadius, a leading provider of Consumer Identity and Access Management (CIAM) solution, announced that their platform now offers an enhanced Progressive Profiling feature that improves user experience right from the moment a user interacts with a brand.
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

MeetingPlay Announces Full Suite of Onsite Technology to Power Hybrid and In-Person Events

This collection of products empowers planners and organizers to create a safe, efficient and engaging experience for attendees. With hybrid events being part of the foreseeable future of the meetings and events industry, MeetingPlay, a pioneer in creating innovative event technology solutions, is announcing today a suite of integrated onsite technology products to elevate in-person experiences and enable seamless onsite management.
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

MarTech Scaleup and Salesforce Partner, DESelect, Raises $5.5M Seed Round to Expand in the USA

The capital round brings the Belgian-based company to the threshold of reaching US markets thanks to New York-based investment fund. DESelect, a MarTech scaleup has successfully raised a $5.5 million seed round in less than two years since its incorporation. The funding is aimed to speed up DESelect’s global expansion. The official Salesforce partner is specialized in offering marketing data enablement solutions for Salesforce Marketing Cloud. The lead investor of the just-completed capital round is Adjacent, a New York-based investment fund. Federico Larsen, the Co-Founder of Copado which recently announced reaching “unicorn status”, as well as the founders of Showpad are among a number angel investors who also joined the round.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Vonage Virtual Convo Event to Highlight How APAC Businesses Can Drive Customer Engagement Through Technology

● Attendees will learn how to leverage communications APIs to power meaningful customer interactions. ● Sessions include keynote with author Safi Bahcall, presentations from Vonage leadership, as well as customers who will share success stories. Vonage a global leader in cloud communications helping businesses accelerate their digital transformation, is hosting...
INTERNET
martechseries.com

Dialpad Positioned as the Leader in the 2021 SPARK Matrix for Contact Center as a Service by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions announced that it has named Dialpad as a 2021 technology leader in the SPARK Matrix analysis of the Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) market. The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix™ includes a detailed analysis of the global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. Moreover, the study provides competitive analysis and ranking of the leading CCaaS vendors, mainly in the form of its SPARK Matrix. This also provides strategic information for users to evaluate different vendor capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market position.
ECONOMY
martechseries.com

New Fractional CMO William Collins Prescribes Data-Driven Decision-making Strategies to Foster Client Successes

Collins is the latest experienced CMO to join Chief Outsiders, the nation’s leading “Executives-as-a-Service” firm. William Collins, a multi-modal marketing executive who employs a data-driven approach in delivering go-to-market strategies, has joined the team at Chief Outsiders, the nation’s pre-eminent collective of Chief Marketing Officers. Marketing Technology News: Edtech, Digital,...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Yext Announces Collaboration with Acquia to Deliver New AI Search Integrations

Data connectors and a new application make it easy for businesses to power modern AI-powered search experiences on their websites. Yext, Inc., the AI Search Company, today announced new integrations that enable businesses to seamlessly implement AI-powered search experiences on websites built with Acquia Drupal Cloud, a leading platform for building, delivering, and optimizing digital experiences.
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

Demandbase named as a 2021 Technology Leader in Quadrant Knowledge Solutions’ SPARK Matrix for Account-Based Marketing (ABM) Platform, 2021

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions announced that it has named Demandbase as a 2021 technology leader in the SPARK Matrix analysis of the global Account-Based Marketing (ABM) market. The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix™ includes a detailed analysis of global ABM market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study...
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

Silverpush Plans Rs 750-1000 Crore IPO, Bolsters Management Team

Silverpush, an AI-powered technology solutions company, today announced their plans of raising between Rs 750 – 1000 crore in the initial public offering (IPO). The company has also strengthened its leadership team with appointments of Rajesh Sawhney as Executive Director and Gaurav Mehta as Chief Financial Officer. Kartik Mehta, who is currently Chief Operating Officer, has been elevated to the role of Co-Founder.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

SeeUnity’s Echo Content Synchronization Product Enhancements Expedite Data Updates with Webhooks Option for Microsoft 365 and Filevine Integrations

– An Anaqua Company, the leading provider of Application Programming Interface (API)-based content integration and migration solutions for on-premise and cloud-based Enterprise Content Management applications, today announces the release of a significant Echo Content Synchronization (Echo) product enhancement supporting events-driven synchronization via webhooks. This capability is less resource intensive and expedites the notification of content and metadata changes from cloud-based systems to another application, delivering real-time data updates to users.
COMPUTERS
martechseries.com

Best-of-Breed Platforms Agillic and Spryker Join Forces To Grow International Footprint

Agillic’s new partnership with sophisticated commerce platform Spryker furthers its expansion into DACH and Spryker’s expansion into the Nordics. The alliance enables clients to differentiate from competitors, increase ROI and achieve a faster time-to-market. As best of breed platforms, both Agillic and Spryker are highly customizable and can process combined...
INDUSTRY
martechseries.com

NICE CXone Accelerates CX Digital Transformation with New Integrated Intelligent Self-Service and Enlighten AI-Powered Agent Engagement Solutions

The NICE CXone Fall 2021 release drives powerful CSAT improvements by creating frictionless customer experiences that start at brands’ digital doorsteps, spanning self-service and agent-assisted interactions. NICE announced the CXone Fall 2021 release, which includes innovative capabilities that help businesses address the growing demand for digital interactions and intuitive self-service....
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy