*Columns are the opinions of their respective authors and do not necessarily reflect the views of The Wichitan as an organization.*. I was a Freshman college student during the peak of COVID-19. I did not go to meetings, make friends or get to know any of my classmates. I joined clubs and a sorority but never felt fully included or active. Student involvement last year, to say the least, sucked, and it still does.

