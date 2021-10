News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. AGCO, Your Agriculture Company, (NYSE: AGCO), a worldwide manufacturer and distributor of agricultural machinery and precision ag technology, announced today the election of Niels Pörksen to its Board of Directors effective October 21, 2021. “We are delighted to have Niels join our Board,” said Eric Hansotia, Chairman, President and CEO of AGCO Corporation. “His European experience and wealth of knowledge in the global agricultural industry will be invaluable as we continue to evolve AGCO’s smart solutions for our farmer customers. He will provide an important perspective and contribution to our Board.”

