IDC Future Enterprise Resiliency and Spending Survey Highlights Key Findings in the Areas of Customer Experience, Enterprise Intelligence, and Digital Sovereignty

Intelligent Information Management Provider Receives Highest Score for Information Governance Use Case and Top Three Highest Scores Across All Use Cases Among 20 Vendors. M-Files Corporation, the intelligent information management company, announced that it has been recognized in the 2021 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Content Services Platforms report.1 In the Gartner evaluation of 20 vendors on four use cases, M-Files received scores that were among the top three highest across all use cases. M-Files received the highest score for the Information Governance Use Case (4.18 out of 5) and the second highest score for the Business Role Hub Document Management Use Case (3.61 out of 5), which the company views as a testament to its innovative federation and metadata capabilities.

BUSINESS ・ 9 HOURS AGO