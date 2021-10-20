Get involved in your kid’s education

Working non-traditional hours in Door County may mean you struggle to find adequate care for your children. Addressing the area’s shortcomings when it comes to child care has been an ongoing goal for the United Way of Door County and other partners for well over a year. While finding enough licensed instructors and facilities is a struggle, parents with careers outside of the usual “8-5” find it hard to find the ones that are available open. The United Way of Door County and Door County Child Care Development Center are surveying the community to learn possible ways to address this need. Community Impact Coordinator Christina Studebaker says it will likely take a number of strategies to tackle the problem.

DOOR COUNTY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO