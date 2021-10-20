COMPASS Pathways plc (CMPS) Topline Data of COMP360 Psilocybin Therapy for Cancer Patients Shows Feasibility of Simultaneous Psilocybin Administration in Small Groups
COMPASS Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS) welcomed the topline data shared today from an open-label study of psilocybin therapy for depression in cancer patients. Within one week of a single administration of COMP360 psilocybin therapy, 50% of participants achieved remission in depression symptoms, which was sustained for the eight week follow-up...www.streetinsider.com
