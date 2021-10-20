CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

COMPASS Pathways plc (CMPS) Topline Data of COMP360 Psilocybin Therapy for Cancer Patients Shows Feasibility of Simultaneous Psilocybin Administration in Small Groups

 9 days ago

COMPASS Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS) welcomed the topline data shared today from an open-label study of psilocybin therapy for depression in cancer patients. Within one week of a single administration of COMP360 psilocybin therapy, 50% of participants achieved remission in depression symptoms, which was sustained for the eight week follow-up...

Aquilino Cancer Center Study on Psilocybin Therapy for Depression in Cancer Patients Demonstrates Safety and Feasibility

Maryland Oncology Hematology (MOH) at the Aquilino Cancer Center today announces promising topline data from its open-label study of psilocybin therapy to treat depression in cancer patients. The study, an exploratory trial to test the safety and feasibility of simultaneous administration of COMP360 psilocybin to a small group of patients combined with one-on-one psychological support, found that 50% of participants achieved remission in depression symptoms after a single administration of psilocybin therapy.
Kiromic BioPharma (KRBP) Reports New Data Showing Significant Progression Free Survival Benefit in Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer Patient Treated with KiroVax/BSK01

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRBP), a clinical-stage fully integrated biotherapeutics company using its proprietary DIAMOND® artificial intelligence (AI) platform to discover and develop cell and gene therapies with a therapeutic focus on immuno-oncology and other diseases, today announces the results of a published pilot Phase 1 clinical trial that showed KiroVax/BSK01, Kiromic’s cell therapy cancer vaccine candidate, in combination with chemotherapy, demonstrated a significant progression free survival (PFS) benefit in one of the patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer who participated in the trial.
Fast Five Quiz: Non–Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) Targeted Therapy

80% of all lung cancers are non–small cell lung cancers (NSCLCs), and roughly half of these cancers harbor oncogenic driver mutations. Several agents that target some of these molecular aberrations are now available for the treatment of NSCLC, leading to a new era in the care of patients with these cancers.
Treatment Options in Non–Small-Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC)

Kristie Kahl: Hi, and welcome to our CancerNetwork® OncView program titled “Immunotherapy Response Monitoring in Lung Cancer.” I’m Kristie Kahl, the vice president of content with CancerNetwork®. We have with us Dr Roy Herbst, the director of the center for thoracic cancers and the chief of medical oncology at Yale Cancer Center and Smilow Cancer Hospital, an associate cancer center director of translational science. Thanks for joining us, Dr Herbst.
New Cologuard® Modeling Data Show Patient Navigation Matters When Reaching Underserved Populations for Colorectal Cancer (CRC) Screening

Cologuard Data Models Impact on CRC Incidence, Mortality and Cost Effectiveness in a Medicaid Population. The Exact Sciences Laboratories Patient Navigation Program features on-demand phone support, reminder phone calls, texts and emails at no additional cost with each Cologuard test ordered. These new data, generated from the CRC-AIM microsimulation model,...
U.S. cancer patients spent $21B on treatment in 2019, data show

American cancer patients spent more than $21 billion on their care in 2019, a new report shows. That $21.09 billion included out-of-pocket costs of $16.22 billion and patient time costs of $4.87 billion. Patient time costs are the value of the time patients spend traveling for, waiting for and receiving care.
Zhongchao Inc's (ZCMD) Patient Management System Improves Liver Cancer Patients' Duration of Therapy by 40%

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ: ZCMD), an internet technology company offering healthcare professionals the online healthcare information, professional training and educational services platform and patients the patient management platform, today announced its self-developed patient management system improves Duration of Therapy ("DOT") by 40.4% for liver cancer patients, which contributes to the maximum efficiency of drugs, successful treatment and longer patient survival terms.
If You Get a Moderna Booster, Expect These Side Effects, New CDC Report Says

Health experts have been debating the need for booster shots over the past few months, with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently authorizing a Pfizer booster for certain groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This additional shot is only available to those who received the Pfizer vaccine for their first two doses. Moderna recipients are advised to wait until a booster dose is approved for their specific vaccine, which White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, has said will likely come "relatively soon." But if you got Moderna and are waiting your turn, you can still prepare yourself for what the next shot will be like, thanks to new CDC research documenting the potential side effects of a Moderna booster.
If You Take This Medication, Stop Immediately, FDA Says

When you're sick or injured, treatment that addresses your symptoms can't come quickly enough. For many people, relief comes in the form of prescription medication, which can help treat uncomfortable symptoms and get you back on your feet again sooner. And while many patients trust that the medicine their doctor is prescribing will offer significant benefits, in the case of one prescription medication, taking it as directed could be deadly. The U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has just announced the recall of one commonly prescribed medication over the serious health risks it may pose to consumers, and experts are telling those who take it to stop immediately. Read on to discover if your prescription is affected and what to do if you have this medication at home.
If You Got Moderna, Dr. Fauci Warns Against Doing This

Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of the other vaccines may be considering signing up for an additional dose despite not yet being authorized to do so, there is a reason you should wait—especially if you got the Moderna vaccine, White House Chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently warned.
Blood clot symptoms to look out for

In the United States, blood clots claim a life every six minutes. While people of all ages can be affected, there’s good news: With proper care, it’s preventable. The risk of deep vein thrombosis (DVT), a clot in a deep vein, usually in the lower leg, thigh or pelvis, does increase with age.
Most People Catch COVID This Way, Studies Show

The coronavirus pandemic is ebbing in some states, raging in others, and one thing is for certain: You can take measures to protect yourself, no matter where you live. One way to do so is to learn how most people catch COVID—and not do what they do. Here are the ways most people catch COVID, as proven by studies. Read on till the very end to stay healthy—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
This Blood Type Puts You at Risk for Dementia

Your blood type can tell you a lot about yourself, and researchers are discovering it can even indicate if you might get certain diseases. Besides telling you if you might have a heart issue or get diabetes—or even what kind of personality you have, according to one report—your blood type may be predictive of certain memory problems, including dementia. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
Half of People Who Get a Pfizer Booster Have These 2 Side Effects, CDC Says

It's only been a week since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) officially endorsed a booster shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for certain populations of the U.S. But with boosters being tested prior to that green light and since third doses were already approved for the immunocompromised, there is already some data on which side effects are most common with Pfizer boosters.
