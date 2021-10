Participants from co-sponsorships or general interest sign ups will run a mile, eat a garbage plate, and then run a final mile. The money participants submit for entry goes to a charity of the fraternity's choice. Participants will be instructed to remain socially distanced while running and tables for eating will be appropriately spaced and faced away from each other. The event can also be completed in rounds to minimize the amount of people at once. All of the following proceeds will go to The Trevor Project, in honor of the fact that October 10th will be World Mental Health Day. The Trevor Project is a non-profit that works on suicide prevention efforts and mental health advocacy in the LGBTQ+ community.

