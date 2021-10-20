CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
American Express (AXP) and Goldman Sachs (GS) to Provide Integrated Digital Payments Solution for Corporate Clients

StreetInsider.com
 9 days ago

American Express (NYSE: AXP) and Goldman Sachs Transaction Banking (TxB) today announced a collaboration to provide large corporate clients with a cloud-based payments solution that will seamlessly support multiple payment options and offer...

www.streetinsider.com

