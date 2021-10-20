Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR) Presents Positive Preclinical Data Supporting CNS-Directed GBA1 Gene Therapy at Virtual Congress of the European Society of Gene and Cell Therapy

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: CABA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases, today announced that data from in vitro studies supporting the early preclinical validation of PLA2R-Chimeric AutoAntibody Receptor T (CAART) cell candidates will be presented at ASN Kidney Week 2021. The data will be presented as an oral abstract by Aimee Payne, M.D., Ph.D., Professor of Dermatology at the University of Pennsylvania’s Perelman School of Medicine and co-chair of the Scientific Advisory Board and co-founder at Cabaletta Bio at the American Society of Nephrology (ASN) Kidney Week 2021 being held virtually from November 4-7, 2021.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 14 DAYS AGO