CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR) Presents Positive Preclinical Data Supporting CNS-Directed GBA1 Gene Therapy at Virtual Congress of the European Society of Gene and Cell Therapy

StreetInsider.com
 9 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: VYGR), a gene therapy company developing life-changing treatments and next-generation adeno-associated virus (AAV) platform technologies, today announced the presentation of preclinical data demonstrating a single intravenous (IV) dose of...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
biospace.com

Delivery & Safety Top Concerns as BIO-Europe Plumbs Future of Gene Therapy

Cell and gene therapies are at an inflection point, as increasing quantities of clinical data highlight both their potential and their challenges before they can become mainstream therapies treating genetic diseases. Chief among them, according to panelists at The Future of Gene Therapies session at BIO-Europe 2021 – Digital, October 25-28, are safety and delivery.
WORLD
biospace.com

Errant Escalates Complaints to Lawsuit Over bluebird bio's Gene Therapy

The ongoing battle between bluebird bio and tiny Errant Gene Therapeutics has escalated into a full-blown patent lawsuit, with Chicago-based Errant alleging that bluebird’s LentiGlobin and Zynteglo gene therapies infringe on patents for recombinant vectors they own. First reported by Bloomberg, Errant Gene Therapeutics filed the lawsuit last week. The...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
aithority.com

Viking Therapeutics To Present Preclinical Data On Novel Dual GLP-1/GIP Agonists At ObesityWeek 2021

Poster Presentations to Highlight Data From the Company’s Multi-Receptor Agonists in a Rodent Model of Obesity. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders, announced that preclinical data from a series of novel dual agonists of the glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) and glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide (GIP) receptors will be presented at ObesityWeek 2021, the annual meeting of The Obesity Society. Results from studies in diet induced obese (DIO) mice will be featured in two poster presentations at the conference, which is being held virtually November 1-5, 2021.
INDUSTRY
homenewshere.com

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentation of Preclinical Data Supporting its FPI-1966 and FPI-2059 Targeted Alpha Therapies

Single and multiple doses of FPI-1966 demonstrated therapeutic efficacy in a preclinical bladder xenograft model. [225Ac]-FPI-2059 demonstrated superior efficacy against [177Lu]-IPN-1087 in a head-to-head comparison in a mouse xenograft model of colorectal cancer. Data featured in oral presentation sessions at the 34th Annual EANM Congress. HAMILTON, Ontario and BOSTON, Oct....
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gene Therapy#Cell Therapy#Cns#Virtual Congress#Streetinsider Premium#Voyager Therapeutics#Esgct#Aav
StreetInsider.com

Sio Gene Therapies (SIOX) Granted FDA Fast Track Designation for Investigational AXO-AAV-GM1 Gene Therapy in Patients with GM1 Gangliosidosis

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ: SIOX), a clinical-stage company focused on developing gene therapies to radically transform the lives of patients with neurodegenerative diseases, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track Designation to AXO-AAV-GM1, its adeno-associated viral vector (AAV)9-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of Type I (early infantile-onset) and Type II (late infantile-onset and juvenile-onset) GM1 gangliosidosis. The Fast Track process is designed to facilitate the development and expedite the review of drugs to treat serious conditions and fill an unmet medical need.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

Voyager Posts Encouraging Preclinical Data For CNS-Directed Gene Therapy

Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VYGR) has announced the presentation of preclinical data of GBA1 gene replacement therapy. The data demonstrated that a single intravenous (IV) dose of GBA1 gene replacement therapy achieved widespread distribution in the central nervous system (CNS) and peripheral tissues and substantially raised levels of the GCase enzyme in animal models.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
biospace.com

Gene Therapy Redosing Gains Traction as Need Grows and Novel Strategies Emerge

Selecta President and CEO Carsten Brunn, Ph.D./Courtesy Selecta BioSciences. Gene therapy is often thought of as a one-time-only treatment, but for non-integrating therapies (which don’t alter the genes or integrate into the genome) the results aren’t always durable. Redosing, consequently, is a large and growing concern for gene therapy developers and regulators.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Industry
StreetInsider.com

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FUSN) Presents Preclinical Data Supporting its FPI-1966 and FPI-2059 Targeted Alpha Therapies

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: FUSN), a clinical-stage oncology company focused on developing next-generation radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines, today announced the presentation of preclinical data that provide further support of its FPI-1966 and FPI-2059 targeted alpha therapies (TATs) at the 34th Annual European Association of Nuclear Medicine Congress. These data reinforce the clinical dosing regimen of FPI-1966 and highlight the potential of FPI-2059 as an actinium-225 labelled precision medicine targeting NTSR1.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
pharmaceutical-technology.com

ICON Q&A: talking affordability in cell and gene therapies

Cell and gene therapies (CGTs) are a relatively new class of treatments with revolutionary potential for a number of hard-to-treat diseases. Investment in the space has grown exponentially in recent years, but these products come at a price – just 11 of these therapies approaching approval will cost the US health system around $15bn to $45bn by the end of 2024.
INDUSTRY
biospace.com

Cell & Gene Therapy: Balancing Hope & Promise for Sickle Cell Therapies

The genetic mutation that causes sickle cell disease was first discovered in 1956, but only recently have any drugs have been approved to treat the condition. None, however, show significant impacts on organ disease, and there are great unmet needs for prophylaxis as well as severe disease in acute care settings.
HEALTH
StreetInsider.com

Cabaletta Bio (CABA) Reports Preclinical Data Supporting PLA2R-CAART as a Potential Precision Therapy for Antigen-Specific B Cell Depletion in PLA2R Membranous Nephropathy

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: CABA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases, today announced that data from in vitro studies supporting the early preclinical validation of PLA2R-Chimeric AutoAntibody Receptor T (CAART) cell candidates will be presented at ASN Kidney Week 2021. The data will be presented as an oral abstract by Aimee Payne, M.D., Ph.D., Professor of Dermatology at the University of Pennsylvania’s Perelman School of Medicine and co-chair of the Scientific Advisory Board and co-founder at Cabaletta Bio at the American Society of Nephrology (ASN) Kidney Week 2021 being held virtually from November 4-7, 2021.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
biospace.com

Jaguar Gene Therapy, UCSF and Others Expand Innovation Capacity

Jaguar Gene Therapy is establishing a large manufacturing facility in Durham, North Carolina, as part of plans to scale its clinical and commercial production. The 174,000 square-foot location will house a fully-equipped production plant where the company will create its initial programs for Type 1 diabetes, a specific genetic cause of autism, galactosemia, and many more. The factory, reportedly worth more than $125 million, is located around 20 miles away from its existing Process Sciences Laboratory in Cary.
DURHAM, NC
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Maxim Group Starts Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc (PTIX) at Buy

Maxim Group analyst Jason McCarthy initiates coverage on Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
INDUSTRY
MedicalXpress

Creating a new toehold for RNA therapeutics, cell therapies, and diagnostics

RNAs are best known as the molecules that translate information encoded in genes into proteins with their myriad of activities. However, because of their structural complexity and relative stability, RNA also has attracted great attention as a valuable biomaterial that can be used to create new types of therapies, synthetic biomarkers, and, of course, potent vaccines as we have learned from the COVID-19 pandemic.
SCIENCE
biospace.com

Bespoke Consortium Born to Bring Gene Therapy to Rare Diseases

As the COVID-19 pandemic sparked long periods of isolation and separation, in life sciences, scientists and researchers have come together like never before. Realizing that collaboration is key to faster breakthroughs, the NIH, FDA, and 15 private organizations have announced they are joining forces for the sake of the 30 million Americans suffering from a rare disease.
SCIENCE
pharmaceutical-technology.com

Single Use Support Providing Solutions for Gene Therapies

Biopharma solution provider Single Use Support announces an order from Genezen, a cell and gene therapy Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO). The Indianapolis-based CDMO has ordered RoSS.FILL CGT to fill lentiviral vectors into small single-use bags. Specially designed for cell and gene therapies, RoSS.FILL CGT is an automated cGMP-compliant filling and filtration platform to dispense small to medium sized volumes of highly valuable drug substances into multiple small single use bags. The technology will be supplied to Genezen’s facility by the end of 2021.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
AFP

Merck strikes deal for global access to Covid drug

US drugmaker Merck & Co. on Wednesday announced a deal that could see generic versions of its Covid-19 medication widely distributed in poorer countries, in a first during the pandemic. The Miami-based company's chief executive Wendy Holman said the deal meant "quality-assured generic versions of molnupiravir can be developed and distributed quickly following regulatory authorisation".
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Nature.com

Four Success Stories in Gene Therapy

The field is beginning to fulfill its potential. These therapies offer a glimpse of what’s to come. Jim Daley is a freelance journalist from Chicago. He writes about science and health. You have full access to this article via your institution. After numerous setbacks at the turn of the century,...
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy