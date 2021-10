Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) notes the announcement made by Entain earlier today relating to the extension of the deadline, under Rule 2.6 of the City Code on Takeovers and Mergers (the "Code"), for DraftKings either to announce a firm intention to make an offer for Entain (in accordance with Rule 2.7 of the Code), or to announce that it does not intend to make such an offer (in accordance with Rule 2.8 of the Code), to 5:00 p.m. (London time) on 16 November 2021. This deadline may be further extended with the consent of the Panel on Takeovers and Mergers, at Entain's request.

GAMBLING ・ 10 DAYS AGO