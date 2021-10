In the digital era, the competition in various industries is growing at an unprecedented rate, and the companies are continuously striving to find solutions that could help in enhancing employee productivity and operational efficiency along with reducing the overall costs. Hence, the demand for advanced solutions such as virtual desktop infrastructure has been growing at an impressive pace across various industries, such as IT & telecom, government, healthcare, BFSI, education, retail, and manufacturing.

SOFTWARE ・ 9 DAYS AGO