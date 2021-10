Huntington Bancshares Inc. reported Q3 earnings today. The bank holding company delivered a record $1.7 billion in revenue, but saw some pressure on its bottom line. The company says results were driven by its recent acquisition of TCF bank, as well as positive trends in areas like wealth management, capital markets, and card and payments processing. Cheddar News welcomes the chairman, president and CEO of Huntington Bancshares, Steve Steinour, to discuss.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 22 HOURS AGO