WSOU DJ Hits 100th Interview Milestone

(SOUTH ORANGE, NJ) -- Veteran 89.5 WSOU DJ Valentino (Val) Petrarca becomes the first person at WSOU to reach one hundred interviews. This milestone was reached on August 25th, 2021, when he interviewed Neil Westfall from A Day to Remember. Valentino began his record-breaking interview career as a freshman...
(MAPLEWOOD, NJ) -- The Strollers presents a virtual stage production, "Twisted Tales" by Saki - a free presentation of 5 spooky stories with surprise endings that are fiendishly family friendly. Celebrate Halloween safely from home with Ghostess, Mrs. Emma Tarry and company. Productions take place via ZOOM on Friday, October 29 and Saturday, October 30th at 7:00pm. Visit their website on the show day for the ZOOM link.
(MORRISTOWN, NJ) -- Something tasty is heading to Morristown! Don’t miss this year’s hottest tour – MasterChef Live!, coming to Mayo Performing Arts Center (MPAC) on Thursday, November 11 at 7:00pm. Tickets range from $29-$109. This high-energy, interactive stage production brings the culinary hit TV shows MasterChef & MasterChef Junior...
(SUMMIT, NJ) -- Pebble Players opens their season with Urinetown, The Musical with performances across two weekends: November 5-7 and November 12-14. It is a hilarious musical satire of the legal system, capitalism, social irresponsibility, populism, bureaucracy, corporate mismanagement, municipal politics and musical theatre itself! Hilariously funny and touchingly honest, Urinetown provides a fresh perspective on one of America's greatest art forms.
Amelia Pedlow has looked at life from both sides now, and that includes Ken Ludwig’s play, “Dear Jack, Dear Louise,” in which she is costarring with Bill Army. This two-hander, based on the real-life experience of Ludwig’s parents, began in previews on October 26 and opens officially on Friday, October 29, 2021.
(MORRISTOWN, NJ) -- Get set to laugh with a brand new comedy tour that is going to bring back the number one and seemingly forgotten rule of comedy, be funny! Outspoken and un-cancelable veteran comedians, Alonzo Bodden, Mitch Fatel and Tammy Pescatelli take on cancel culture without politics, race or religion getting in the way when the Cancel this Comedy Tour comes to Mayo Performing Arts Center on Friday, November 12 at 8:00pm. Tickets range from $29-$49.
(ASBURY PARK, NJ) -- The ShowRoom Cinema, Asbury Park’s independent movie theater, will reopen under new ownership Friday, October 29, 2021 with two current releases, The French Dispatch and the documentary The Velvet Underground. There will also be a special one night only screening of Halloween (1978) on October 31.
(SOUTH ORANGE, NJ) -- Montclair-based Nefesh Mountain has been hailed as a boundary pushing Bluegrass Americana band. They’re among the first to give voice and openly represent Jewish-American culture, traditions, values and spirituality in the world of American Roots music. Fronted by married couple Doni Zasloff (formerly of Mama Doni) and Eric Lindberg, Nefesh Mountain will perform a Hanukkah holiday concert on December 2 at 7:30pm at Temple Sharey Tefilo-Israel (432 Scotland Road, South Orange).
(JERSEY CITY, NJ) -- Jersey City Theater Center (JCTC) presents “Schwarz Gemacht, or How Klaus Found his Blackness,” a live-streamed performance from playwright and actor Alexander Thomas on Friday, November 12 at 7:00pm E.T. Part of JCTC’s Voices International Theatre Festival, “Schwarz Gemacht” examines universal questions of self and citizenship through the eyes of a patriotic Afrodeutscher (Afro-German) actor in 1938 Berlin. Proud to serve his country, he appears in propaganda films calling for the return of Germany’s former African colonies. An encounter with an African American musician and activist leads to hard questions about the treatment of people of color both in Germany and in America.
(FORT LEE, NJ) -- Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company, an Asian American woman-led dance company, has been performing and touring for over 25 years. Artistic Director Nai-Ni Chen has created more than 90 dances, and some of the most popular pieces such as Raindrop (2003) and The Way of Five - Fire have been performed over 100 times locally and around the world. Historically, professional costume designers, including Karen Young, Anna-Alisa Belous, Olu-Orondava, Jon Can Coskunses, and Angel Tsai, produced the company’s costumes. Despite the quality of their work, the athleticism of the performances results in sweat-drenched costumes with increasing wear and tear. Costume repair and maintenance is a constant challenge for a busy dance company. The loss of New York City’s garment industry and many professional seamstresses has also impacted the dance community. Costume makers are increasingly difficult to find for smaller dance companies with finite budgets.
(MORRISTOWN, NJ) -- The Morris Museum's Bickford Theatre presents pianist Jenny Lin: Glass Reflections on Sunday, November 14th at 2:00pm. The performance will include The Music of Phillip Glass and others, including Ligeti, Busoni and Schubert. Born in Taiwan, raised in Austria, educated in Europe and America, Jenny Lin has...
(MADISON, NJ) -- After almost two years of darkness, The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey (STNJ) will light up its Main Stage again for the holidays. The company’s long-awaited return to indoor, in-person performances will kick off with an all-new production of A Child’s Christmas in Wales, based on the classic story by Welsh poet Dylan Thomas and adapted for the stage by Jeremy Brooks and Adrian Mitchell. Performances begin December 8 and run through January 2 at the beautiful F.M. Kirby Shakespeare Theatre on the campus of Drew University.
(HOLMDEL, NJ) -- Holmdel Theatre Company presents the next installment of their 2021 Broadway At the Barn series with An Evening with Eden Espinosa on Saturday, November 13 at 8:00pm. Most recognized for her critically acclaimed portrayal of Elphaba in Wicked (Broadway, LA and San Francisco), Broadway icon Eden Espinosa makes her Holmdel debut with An Evening with Eden Espinosa, an intimate, laid back, and playful event.
(NEWTOWN, PA) -- The ZLOCK Performing Arts Center (Zlock PAC) presents the award-winning family production of Ragtag Theatre’s Rapunzel on November 6th at 3:30pm as part of Bucks Live! Cultural Events. Winner of the Best Performing Arts Company (KidsPass Parent’s Choice Award) and Best Family Show in New York City (Off-Broadway Alliance), Ragtag Theatre Company is back on tour with the show that started it all - Rapunzel.
(MORRISTOWN, NJ) -- Come spend some time with your friends at Mayo Performing Arts Center when it presents Friends! The Musical Parody on Tuesday, November 9 at 7:30pm. This is the comedic musical that lovingly pokes fun at TV’s Friends, celebrating the adventures of your favorite group of 20-something friends as they navigate the pitfalls of work, life and love in 1990s Manhattan. Tickets range from $29-$59.
(BRANCHBURG, NJ) -- The Raritan Valley Community College Planetarium will present in-person laser concerts and star shows for all ages in November, including special sensory-friendly shows designed for families with children on the Autism spectrum or those with developmental disabilities. Face masks are required in all campus buildings, including in the Planetarium.
(NEWARK, NJ) -- Gallery Aferro and the Alliance for Young Artists & Writers invite New Jersey teens in grades 7–12 to enter their original work to the Scholastic Art & Writing Awards. Youth artists in Bergen, Essex, Passaic, Hudson, Morris, Sussex, Union, and Warren County are invited to enter the country's longest-running and most prestigious scholarship and recognition program for creative students.The deadline to apply in the Northern New Jersey Art region is December 18, 2021.
(BRICK TOWNSHIP, NJ) -- Revisit a pivotal time for America and its prized musical icon during “Elvistory - The King Returns to Camelot: 1960-1963,” on Saturday, November 13 at 2:00pm at the Ocean County Library Brick Branch. Award-winning “Elvis-torian” Ruben Castillo’s musical history lesson will relate key world events at the height of the Cold War, showing how they influenced Elvis and his music, and how they shape our lives today.
Range Life, the passion project of New Jersey musician Mike Chiarappa, released his debut LP when it all gets old everywhere on October 11, 2021. This is not a concept record, but it focuses on the theme that everything eventually comes to an end. From watching his best friend lose their struggle with addiction to writing music through his elderly grandmother’s eyes, this album stands as a compilation of the losses Mike has suffered within the past year.
South Street in Morristown, NJ is bustling with the strains of music emanating from passing cars, orchestrating a kaleidoscopic soundtrack to Fall on this crisp October 12, 2021 evening. The sidewalk welcomes outdoor diners as well as patrons who enjoy ice cream treats at the local creamery before heading steps down the street to MPAC — the Mayo Performing Arts Center — and a live performance by Brian Wilson and his band.
(ASBURY PARK, NJ) -- The Bowery Presents brings acclaimed singer-songwriter Hayes Carll to Asbury Lanes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Aaron Raitiere will open the night. The show is open to 18 and over. Doors are at 7:00pm, showtime is 8:00pm. Tickets are $25-$30 and are available for purchase online. Hayes...
