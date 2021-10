Readers Write: Elect Wayne Wink supervisor of the Town of North Hempstead. Please join me in voting to elect Wayne Wink, by far our best choice for Town Supervisor. It is a privilege to support a friend of all of us who has worked with us to make our town better. I know Wayne and have personally witnessed him working diligently over the past 20 years making Port a better place for us all to live. So many of us have known Wayne and worked with him because Wayne knows Port, has lived in Port and spends much time here. He not only listens and speaks with us but tirelessly works to get things done demonstrating his genuine and sincere caring to do the right thing. Wayne gets us the results we want and need for the quality of life issues.

NORTH HEMPSTEAD, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO