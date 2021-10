Americans eat more than 7.5 million pounds of chestnuts every year, most of them are imported from Italy, China and Korea. Yet chestnut trees grow just as well in the Midwest. So the boutique crop offers a way for farmers to transition at least some of the acres they plant with corn, beans and wheat one year after the next into small-scale farming with less of the toil of their old row crops.

AGRICULTURE ・ 6 DAYS AGO