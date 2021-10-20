CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houghton, MI

Hockey hosting intrasquad game at Dee Stadium Saturday

michigantechhuskies.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUGHTON, Mich. – The Michigan Tech hockey team is hosting...

michigantechhuskies.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Kinzinger announces he won't seek reelection

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) announced Friday he will not seek reelection next year, marking an end to a 12-year House career that was capped off by vocal criticism of former President Trump. In a video announcing his retirement at the end of his term in January 2023, Kinzinger recalled his...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CNN

Biden tells French President the US was 'clumsy' in handling nuclear submarine deal

(CNN) — President Joe Biden on Friday admitted that his administration was "clumsy" in its handling of the deal that deprived France of billions in defense contracts. The comment came during of a closely watched meeting with his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, in Rome, meant to repair fractured ties after a rift over an agreement to provide Australia with submarines,
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Houghton, MI
Sports
City
Houghton, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dee Stadium#Hockey Team#Michigan Tech
The Hill

Flight diverted after passenger accused of assaulting attendant

An American Airlines flight had to be diverted after a passenger allegedly assaulted a flight attendant. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said in a statement American Airlines Flight 976, was flying from New York to Orange County, Calif., when it had to divert to Denver on Wednesday due to the alleged assault.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy