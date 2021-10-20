UK PM Johnson encourages all leaders to attend ‘critical’ climate summit

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain has no plans to scrap a travel red list country system that requires arrivals to stay in a hotel to quarantine, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday. (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; writing by Kate Holton)
Boris Johnson’s government has summoned the French ambassador over the seizure of a British fishing boat, as the bitter post-Brexit dispute between the countries over fishing licences escalates.Foreign Office minister Wendy Morton was instructed to demand that the French ambassador Catherine Colonna comes in for talks after Brexit minister Lord David Frost held a crisis meeting of senior cabinet colleagues on Thursday.France detained a British scallop trawler in waters off its coast and has threatened to hit the UK with more measures next week, with one of Emmanuel Macron’s ministers vowing to “speak the language of strength”.The UK government denounced the seizure of...
LONDON (Reuters) - The outcome of the COP26 United Nations climate conference is in the balance, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday, describing the summit as both important for the planet and a very difficult negotiation. “COP26 is both unbelievably important for our planet, but also very difficult,...
The Buckingham Palace has announced Queen Elizabeth will not be attending the COP26 climate change reception in Scotland due to health concerns, but will deliver a video address. NBC News' Matt Bradley reports. Oct. 26, 2021.
Leaders from nearly 200 countries are set to gather in Glasgow, Scotland next week for the United Nations Climate Change conference. Tom Armstrong, who served in the White House Office of Science and Technology under the Obama administration, joins CBSN to discuss what's ahead.
Tokyo [Japan], October 24 (ANI): Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio is planning to attend the UN summit on climate change to be held in Britain next month, according to NHK World. The summit would be his first overseas trip after taking office. The COP26 conference is scheduled to take place...
SEOUL, Oct 22 (Reuters) - South Korean President Moon Jae-in will travel to Europe next week to attend a Group of 20 summit in Rome and the U.N. climate conference in Scotland, his office said on Friday. The nine-day trip, which kicks off on Thursday, will also include talks on...
Companies that contributed millions of pounds to sponsor the Cop26 climate conference have blasted it as "mismanaged" and "very last minute" as the event in Glasgow approaches next month. The sponsors, which include some of the country's largest corporations, have filed formal complaints with the government, blaming "very inexperienced" civil...
Former US President Barack Obama has confirmed he will attend the COP26 climate change summit in Glasgow. He will join current president Joe Biden and more than 120 heads of state at the conference, which gets under way on 31 October. Mr Obama is expected to meet young climate change...
LONDON (Reuters) -Chinese President Xi Jinping will not attend the COP26 climate summit in person, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been told, The Times newspaper reported. Britain, which hosts the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties, or COP26, in Glasgow on Oct. 31-Nov 12, is seeking...
SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Friday said he would attend the U.N. COP26 climate summit in Glasgow as his conservative government faces global pressure to take further action to cut carbon emissions. Morrison had said he was unsure whether he would travel to the summit, which...
New Delhi [India], October 29 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi has left New Delhi to attend the G20 Summit to be held in Rome on Friday. Prime Minister Modi will pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his first day of arrival in Rome. He will also call on Pope Francis in the Vatican during his two-day visit.
BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s President Xi Jinping will attend the Group of 20 (G20) leaders’ summit in Rome on Oct. 30-31 via video link, according to a notice from China’s foreign ministry on Friday. He will make a speech at the summit, the notice said. Xi has not left China...
The British government has warned France that it risks breaking the Brexit trade deal, as Emmanuel Macron's government continues to detain a UK fishing vessel.French maritime authorities overnight fined one UK vessel and detained another, for allegedly not having the right licence to fish.Responding to the agreement on Thursday morning UK environment secretary George Eustice said France's threats to take further action "do not appear to be compatible with a trading cooperation agreement or wider international law".But Downing Street said there were “no plans” to send in the Navy, while Mr Eustice called for calm.The Environment secretary told the Commons...
Britain s Treasury chief Rishi Sunak is set to paint a relatively rosy picture of the state of the British economy despite the devastating shock by the coronavirus pandemic when he presents his annual budget to Parliament later Wednesday. With government borrowing less than anticipated a few months ago, following a fairly solid recovery from Britain’s deepest recession in around 300 years, Sunak has a bit of wiggle room on the taxes and spending front. In remarks released ahead of his statement, the Chancellor of the Exchequer as he is formally known is set to tell lawmakers that the...
Unlike several chancellors who went before him, teetotaller Rishi Sunak chose water over alcohol today as he delivered his Budget to MPs in the Commons - but there was a boost for drinkers as he announced plans to slash duty on alcohol, meaning cheaper pints from as early as Wednesday night.But some observers joked that Mr Sunak must have been drunk on something by announcing a cut to air passenger duty ahead of the crucial Cop26 climate talks in Glasgow next week, where Boris Johnson is tasked with getting world leaders to agree on new targets to reduce emissions,...
On the heels of joining the international Race to Zero campaign and after announcing that the largest permanent carbon sequestration project in the world will begin construction in Louisiana, Gov. John Bel Edwards will travel to Scotland this week for the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties to make the case that while Louisiana is suffering severe consequences related to the world’s changing climate, no state is better positioned to be a leader in the changing energy landscape.
