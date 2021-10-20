CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
CredAble Raises $30 Mn Series B Funding Led By Plutus Wealth And Oaks Asset Management

By Prabhjeet Bhatla
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. CredAble, an AI-powered technology platform enabling working capital financing across enterprise ecosystems using state-of-the-art technology, digital KYC and onboarding, deep ERP, and bank integrations, on Wednesday announced to have raised $30 million as a part of their Series B fundraise. This...

