Security mistakes made by mobile app developers may open paths to the attackers to access your bank accounts, social accounts, emails, other databases, etc. The best development practice is to encrypt crucial and sensitive data if the mobile app stores data in the device or completely refrain from storing such data in device memory. The most secure way of using such critical information within a mobile app is to retrieve them from the server when necessary and erase this data after the user logs out. The developers should test their apps, make sure that they stop functioning, and warn the user when there are efforts of third-party interventions.

