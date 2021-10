Investment will enable QuickNode to meet surging demand of companies building blockchain enabled products. QuickNode, the blockchain infrastructure platform for companies, announced $35M in Series A funding led by Tiger Global with participation from Alexis Ohanian’s Seven Seven Six, Soma Capital, Arrington XRP Capital, Crossbeam and Anthony Pompliano. This news follows the company’s Seed Round in March 2021 of $5.3 million, as well as other strategic investments, bringing the total capital raised to just over $45 million. QuickNode makes it easy for companies and software engineers to quickly set up and integrate with blockchain infrastructure, making a time-consuming and expensive endeavor available in just a few minutes.

BUSINESS ・ 9 HOURS AGO