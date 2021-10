New Lab in Sydney to help customers in A/NZ drive business results by simplifying cloud adoption. Wipro Limited a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, is partnering with Micro Focus to launch the Legacy Migration and Modernisation Lab collaborating with Amazon Web Services (AWS). This lab, hosted at Wipro’s AWS Launchpad in Parramatta, Australia, will allow companies in Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ) to experience hands-on demonstration of tools and accelerators that can help optimise mainframe application capabilities for the cloud.

