Denny Hamlin, Chase Briscoe trade comments after Texas Motor Speedway incident

By Shane Walters
 8 days ago
For the second time in a few months, the two NASCAR drivers clash; They continue to talk out differences. Denny Hamlin entered the NASCAR Playoffs neck and neck with Kyle Larson are the favorite. Chase Briscoe didn’t make the Playoffs but he’s still on track to compete for race...

racingnews.co

Comments / 2

Ron Wolf
8d ago

lil denny ---- CRYBABY in chief. lil denny forgot about the Chase Elliott incident if a couple years ago. lil denny CRY CRY CRY.

Jgoalie33
8d ago

See this is problem with playoffs u have other racers who still out there to win they have ever right to race for win

Racing News

Bubba Wallace, Denny Hamlin react to NASCAR fans saying win was fixed

Bubba Wallace and 23XI Racing co-owner Denny Hamlin comment after the win at Talladega Superspeedway. On Monday, Bubba Wallace drove to the front of the field in the closing laps of stage two at Talladega Superspeedway. He threw a big block on Brad Keselowski to hold his position at the front. That would turn out to be a career defining move.
MOTORSPORTS
NESN

Denny Hamlin Bluntly Sums Up Economic Value Of NASCAR Ownership

The dollar amounts have changed over the years as the sport has grown more and more expensive, but there’s a longstanding motto about NASCAR ownership. Denny Hamlin has received a crash course in that unfortunate reality this year, as the first-year car owner has experienced the struggles of growing 23XI Racing firsthand. Despite his lone current driver, Bubba Wallace, earning his first career victory earlier this month, Hamlin hasn’t been able to secure a charter for the second car he plans to field in 2022.
MOTORSPORTS
NBC Sports

NASCAR stars Chase Elliott, Denny Hamlin ponder F1’s surge in American popularity

For different reasons, Chase Elliott and Denny Hamlin are watching more Formula One than ever — but the NASCAR stars’ viewing habits also share a common thread. Both Cup Series playoff drivers are deeply curious about what is driving F1’s spike in U.S. fandom as the global racing series returns to America for the first time in nearly two years.
MOTORSPORTS
Racing News

Briggs Cunningham III has passed away

NASCAR driver Chase Briscoe shares emotional note; The former team owner will be featured on the Talladega car this weekend. Briggs Cunningham III has passed at age 89. He was the co-owner of Cunningham Motorsports who competed in the ARCA Menards Series until 2017. The team won the 2017 ARCA...
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Dallas News

Denny Hamlin has opened both NASCAR Playoffs rounds in victory lane — Can he repeat at TMS?

FORT WORTH — On the road to his induction into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2017, Mark Martin earned the tagline of “Best Driver Never to Win a Cup Series Championship.”. It’s a banner Denny Hamlin doesn’t necessarily find offensive, albeit one he’s eager to shed as NASCAR’s multi-tiered postseason rolls into Texas Motor Speedway this weekend. The Round of 8 Playoffs begin with Sunday’s Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 at Texas Motor Speedway, a venue where Hamlin and Martin have left their marks.
FORT WORTH, TX
Racing News

Talladega Race Results: October 4, 2021 (NASCAR Cup Series)

NASCAR results from Monday’s race at Talladega Superspeedway. The NASCAR Cup Series is set for the green on a Monday in Talladega, Alabama. It’s the Yallawood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway. View the Talladega results for the NASCAR Cup Series below. Talladega Menu: NASCAR. TV Schedule | Entries | Truck Lineup...
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Burton
Person
Denny Hamlin
Person
Kyle Larson
Person
Chase Briscoe
racer.com

Hamlin avoids playoff disaster despite pair of late incidents

In the span of about 14 laps, things went from bad to worse for Denny Hamlin at Texas Motor Speedway and appeared headed for playoff disaster. There was contact with Ryan Blaney and a tire rub, which led to a flat tire and spin. Then being collected in an accident ahead of him resulted in heavy damage to the nose of his Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Camry. The first incident, the spin, occurred on lap 314, and the crash was on lap 328.
MOTORSPORTS
AthlonSports.com

NASCAR Fantasy Picks: Best Texas Motor Speedway Drivers for DraftKings

Yeehaw! The NASCAR Cup Series travels to the Lone Star State for the first playoff race in the Round of 8. Let Joy Tomlinson of Frontstretch.com round up drivers to fill your daily fantasy NASCAR DraftKings roster for Sunday's Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 race at Texas Motor Speedway. After a...
MOTORSPORTS
Richmond.com

Fast Thoughts for Oct. 20: Kyle Larson closing on Jeff Gordon's record for laps led; Denny Hamlin gets gritty to escape Texas with 11th-place finish

1 How fast has Kyle Larson been this season? He’s within striking distance of the record for laps led in a 36-race season. With three events remaining, Larson is assured of competing for the NASCAR Cup championship on Nov. 7 at Phoenix Raceway. His eight wins are at least double any other driver in the garage, and they’re two more than the six he claimed in seven seasons combined at Chip Ganassi Racing. Though he could become the first driver since Jimmie Johnson in 2007 to reach double digits in the win column, Larson is also on the back bumper of Jeff Gordon’s 2,320 laps led in his title-winning 2001 campaign, when NASCAR made the move to the 36-race schedule. Kevin Harvick led 2,294 laps in 2015 but finished second in that year’s championship race behind Kyle Busch. Larson ranks third with 2,267 laps led in 33 starts this year, and he’s heading to Kansas Speedway, yet another intermediate track where Hendrick Motorsports has dominated in 2021. “I led a lot more laps today than I thought I would, so yeah, it’s definitely a goal of mine,” Larson after Sunday’s win at Texas. “I think somewhere in the back of my mind, it’s a goal. It’s not something I am upset about if I don’t lead any laps in a race or anything, but once I am leading, I want to stay in the lead to help catch that record or whatever. But you have to have a fast race car to do that, and our race car has been really good all season long. ... Hopefully, these next few weeks are a lot like today.”
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Motor Speedway#Nascar Playoffs#Nbc
CBS Sports

Denny Hamlin, Chase Briscoe continue feud, exchange barbs on Instagram

Earlier this year, a spirited battle for a win at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course left Cup rookie Chase Briscoe feeling the ire of veteran Denny Hamlin. Racing for the win on the final restart, Briscoe spun Hamlin out of the lead despite being penalized for cutting the course, creating a dispute that has bled over both on the racetrack and through social media.
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Briscoe Finishes 15th at Texas

Race Winner: Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports (Chevrolet) Stage 1 Winner: Kyle Busch of Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota) Stage 2 Winner: Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports (Chevrolet) Stage 1 Recap (Laps 1-105):. ● Chase Briscoe started 26th and finished sixth, earning five bonus points. ● The Rush Truck Centers/Cummins Ford...
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

DEKALB Racing: Chase Briscoe Kansas Advance

● The countdown is on to the final checkered flag of the season as the NASCAR Cup Series heads to Kansas Speedway in Kansas City for the second time this year. In May, Chase Briscoe and the No. 14 Ford Mustang team for Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR) earned a 20th-place finish at Kansas but have since finished inside the top-15 five times at intermediate tracks with a best of 11th earned twice – in May at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway in and in August at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn.
MOTORSPORTS
NBC Sports

NASCAR Power Rankings: Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin remain 1-2

Kyle Larson keeps winning and keeps the competition behind him in the NBC Sports NASCAR Power Rankings. Larson, who has won three races in a row, goes into Sunday’s Cup playoff race at Martinsville Speedway (2 p.m. ET, NBC) atop the standings. Denny Hamlin remains No. 2. William Byron is...
MOTORSPORTS
Racing News

NASCAR driver suspended following arrest

Carson Ware has been suspended ahead of this weekend’s NASCAR race at Kansas Speedway. Update: This post has been updated with the press release from the sheriff’s office. Carson Ware has been suspended by NASCAR as well as SS Green Light Racing. The 21-year-old was scheduled to race this weekend at Kansas Speedway.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Racing News

NASCAR draws line with Kevin Harvick and Chase Elliott

In discussions with both drivers, NASCAR has made it clear they’ve “had enough”. Feuds are nothing new in NASCAR. They also fuel engagement in the sport. However, each one has been generally handled differently by the sanctioning body due to a wide range of factors. Several weeks ago, Chase Elliott...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Racing News

McDonald’s changed name of account for Bubba Wallace

McDonald’s is a little excited about the NASCAR win at Talladega Superspeedway. On Monday, Bubba Wallace drove it to victory at Talladega Superspeedway. It was his first career NASCAR Cup Series victory. Wallace became the second Black NASCAR driver to win at that level. The first to do so in...
MOTORSPORTS
