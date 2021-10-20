Denny Hamlin, Chase Briscoe trade comments after Texas Motor Speedway incident

1 How fast has Kyle Larson been this season? He’s within striking distance of the record for laps led in a 36-race season. With three events remaining, Larson is assured of competing for the NASCAR Cup championship on Nov. 7 at Phoenix Raceway. His eight wins are at least double any other driver in the garage, and they’re two more than the six he claimed in seven seasons combined at Chip Ganassi Racing. Though he could become the first driver since Jimmie Johnson in 2007 to reach double digits in the win column, Larson is also on the back bumper of Jeff Gordon’s 2,320 laps led in his title-winning 2001 campaign, when NASCAR made the move to the 36-race schedule. Kevin Harvick led 2,294 laps in 2015 but finished second in that year’s championship race behind Kyle Busch. Larson ranks third with 2,267 laps led in 33 starts this year, and he’s heading to Kansas Speedway, yet another intermediate track where Hendrick Motorsports has dominated in 2021. “I led a lot more laps today than I thought I would, so yeah, it’s definitely a goal of mine,” Larson after Sunday’s win at Texas. “I think somewhere in the back of my mind, it’s a goal. It’s not something I am upset about if I don’t lead any laps in a race or anything, but once I am leading, I want to stay in the lead to help catch that record or whatever. But you have to have a fast race car to do that, and our race car has been really good all season long. ... Hopefully, these next few weeks are a lot like today.”

TEXAS STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO