KLIF Morning News: Food Shortages, Worker Shortages, and Vaccine Updates

klif.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s not just workers who are tough to find, nowadays....

www.klif.com

Comments / 0

The Independent

World faces shortage of syringes as COVID vaccine doses rise

African health officials and the United Nations are warning of a looming shortage of more than 2 billion syringes for mainly low- and middle-income countries around the world as the supply of COVID-19 doses rises, and routine vaccinations could be affected, too.The U.N. children’s agency said the shortfall would affect up to 2.2 billion auto-disposable syringes that lock automatically to prevent them from being used again. “We are not anticipating a significant supply shortage of the more standard syringes used in high-income countries,” the agency said in a statement. It blamed “significantly higher demand," supply chain disruptions, national bans...
WORLD
The Conversation U.S.

The pandemic has made it even harder for one in three Americans to obtain healthy, affordable food

COVID-19 has made food access more challenging for many communities. In Michigan State University’s Fall 2021 Food Literacy and Engagement Poll, 31% of the people we talked to said the pandemic had affected their household’s ability to obtain food. This included 28% of households earning less than $25,000, and 38% of those earning more than $75,000 annually. We surveyed 2,002 representative Americans between Aug. 27 and Sept. 1, 2021, to explore how the pandemic influenced the food landscape and shaped people’s food resources, choices and diet. Millions of Americans left the workforce during the pandemic, so it may not be surprising...
FAYETTE, MS
Matt Lillywhite

Global Food Shortages Could Be Permanent

The United States is currently facing one crisis after another. Ports are congested. Prices are spiking in grocery stores. Also, empty shelves are becoming a common sight around the country. Everyone knows the supply chain chaos is getting worse. And unfortunately, many experts believe the global food shortages won't improve in time for Christmas. Quoting an article published by CBS:
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Klif Morning News#Vaccine Updates#Dave Amy#Covid
New York Post

Front-line health care worker shortage due to COVID-19 vaccine mandates, burnout

Hospital staffing shortages due to COVID-19 vaccination disputes have continued across the U.S. this month, leaving patients untreated amid surges of the virus’ delta variant. Health care workers against vaccine mandates have stood their ground, despite the fact that millions of Americans have been safely vaccinated against coronavirus with a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheConversationAU

Are employers and workers at odds over NZ's workplace vaccine mandates? Our research suggests they might be

The New Zealand government’s announcement yesterday of expanded mandatory vaccination requirements raises important questions about legality and compliance. Vaccination will become mandatory for staff at any business where vaccine certificates are required for customers, including hospitality, hairdressers and gyms. But our research suggests this will not be without its challenges. The new system comes into effect under the government’s recently revealed “traffic light” protection framework, central to transitioning the country out of the current COVID elimination strategy. The system requires each regional district health board to achieve at least a 90% vaccination rate. Vaccination had already been mandated for border and other frontline...
EDUCATION
Sun-Journal

Food shortages are the next supply-chain crunch

In Denver, public-school children are facing shortages of milk. In Chicago, a local market is running short of canned goods and boxed items. But there’s plenty of food. There just isn’t always enough processing and transportation capacity to meet rising demand as the economy revs up. More than a year...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Independent

Farmers to slash food production after worker shortage causes ‘unprecedented’ waste

British farmers are being forced to slash production next year because of a massive shortfall in workers that has caused an “unprecedented” amount of food to be thrown into landfill in 2021.The food supply crunch is set to come at a time when imports of produce from the EU are under increased strain due to the introduction of a wave of border controls and checks which have been repeatedly postponed after Brexit.Shoppers are being advised to brace for more empty shelves and significant food price inflation as UK production falls and more goods are imported, increasing the country’s carbon footprint.The...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
WIBW

National worker shortage could be blamed on burnout

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A record 42-million Americans quit their jobs in 2019, already in 2021, the nation is on track to beat that number. Federal figures say in 2021, quit levels are about 10-15% higher than they were in 2019, experts are blaming extreme cases of burnout. “We can...
ECONOMY
9&10 News

Labor Shortages Leading to More Worker Strikes

Labor shortages have been a major issue since the start of the pandemic, impacting almost every industry. Now that is now being amplified by dozens of strikes around the nation. The Labor Department says 4.3 million people left their job in August. As many companies are looking to fill those...
LABOR ISSUES
Newswise

An old drug saves lives of COVID-19 patients

Embargoed by The Lancet until Wednesday, 27 October, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. EDT. Newswise — Hamilton, ON (Oct. 27, 2021) – An inexpensive repurposed drug called fluvoxamine can save the lives of COVID-19 patients and cut hospital admissions by up to 30 per cent, says a study co-led by McMaster University.
PHARMACEUTICALS

