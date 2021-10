General Motors CEO Mary Barra says the Detroit automaker is “absolutely” capable of catching Tesla’s EV market share in the United States by 2025. The GM CEO said the company’s expanding lineup of electric vehicles would help it accelerate its sales and ultimately catch Tesla’s dominating sales figures for the U.S. market. With the GMC Hummer EV, Cadillac Lyriq, and the most affordable versions of the Chevrolet Bolt set to be released, GM also plans to have at least 30 EVs in its lineup by 2025. However, a report from Reuters stated that GM plans to expand its EV lineup to 20 by 2028.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO