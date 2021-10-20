Preview of My Garden of a Thousand Bees

Earlier this year, our spring tomato plants continued growing toward the heavens until they just collapsed onto themselves. “Finally,” I thought. “They’re done.” But they kept going—out over the huckleberries and bee balm and squashes, and back down toward the earth. They stubbornly produced new flowers and fruits at a rapid pace, and I was too tired and too pregnant to even think about harvesting them. What I did manage to collect I was too nauseated from morning sickness to enjoy, so I considered hauling the crop over to our neighbors. I’ll ask them to make me jars of tomato sauce, I thought, so that I can enjoy them later. It sounds like a big ask, but that’s exactly what they had done the year prior, when my then-fiancé and I invited them to pick from our garden while we were off getting married. We expected them to keep what they gathered for themselves, not to spend hours turning it into a gourmet gift for us. Their sauce was that rare kind of present—as enjoyable as it was thoughtful—that I always aspire to give, even to myself. So this season, before our fall fruits and vegetables mature, I’m learning to make my own canned goods.

