Georgia State

DEVELOPING NEWS: Bridge collapse in Southwest Georgia kills one

By Steven Poeling
 8 days ago

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – Officials say a bridge collapse in Southwest Georgia has claimed one life.

According to the Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO), a portion of an access road bridge near I-20 in Newton County collapsed Tuesday evening while construction workers were dismantling the bridge.

NCSO says the collapse caused three construction workers to become submerged in the Yellow River.

First responders rescued the workers from the river.

NCSO says one individual died.

According to the Georgia department of Transportation (GDOT) two others suffered serious injuries.

Additional equipment, crews and a crane worked over night to recover equipment from the collapse.

NCSO says they expect the bridge to be closed for the next 270 days.

