Emma Raducanu has called for "patience", as she aims to "move on" from her US Open triumph and establish herself on the women's tour. Six weeks on from her fairytale in New York, Raducanu is still adjusting to life as one of the most recognisable faces in British sport. Though she has already racked up a number of lucrative endorsement deals with major fashion brands, walked red carpets on two continents and mingled with royalty, on the court she insists she has much left to learn.

TENNIS ・ 3 DAYS AGO