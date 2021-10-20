Novel computational model to predict 'change blindness'

For one of my classes, called “Simulating Politics and Global Affairs,” I recently read an article titled “The Evolution of Ethnocentrism” written by two political scientists, Ross A. Hammond and Robert Axelrod, at the University of Michigan. While ethnocentrism is generally seen as (and rightly so) a bad thing because it correlates with a sense of superiority of one’s own group and therefore a sense of prejudice toward those outside of one’s group, this article focused more on the in-group loyalty aspect of ethnocentrism rather than the out-group discrimination aspect. This article was fascinating, as it talked about this human tendency of “in-group favoritism” and visualized it with a model that used a concept similar to the Prisoner’s Dilemma to show how cooperation or defection with those who are like or unlike the individual either helps or harms them. I’m enjoying this class overall because of the applications of visual models and computer simulations to human, social and political behaviors. Yet, this article in particular made me think about the of idea the human tendency of tribal behavior and in-group favoritism, and specifically, how it applies to America.

