Diseases & Treatments

Study reveals motor cortex could have larger role in Parkinson's disease

By Stony Brook University
MedicalXpress
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe role of neuron and dopamine loss in Parkinson's Disease (PD) has long been recognized by neuroscientists. However, how dopaminergic modulation affects brain regions involved in the control of voluntary movement remains a subject of investigation. Researchers in the Department of Neurobiology and Behavior in the College of Arts and Sciences...

medicalxpress.com

Best Life

Doing This With Your Fingers May Be an Early Parkinson's Sign, Says Mayo Clinic

Parkinson's disease (PD) is a progressive disorder of the nervous system that affects motor coordination. And while the symptoms of PD can become debilitating for certain patients, they often begin gradually, with only subtle signs that something is amiss. That's exactly why knowing the signs of Parkinson's is so essential. By recognizing certain symptoms that can easily fly under the radar, you can develop a treatment plan that will preserve your quality of life in a timely manner. Read on to find out which symptom of Parkinson's you can't afford to miss and what to do if you notice this red flag.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

What is the difference between Parkinson's disease and Alzheimer's disease?

Notes that Parkinson’s affects dopamine-producing nerve cells in a part of the brain called the substantia nigra. Death or impairment of nerve cells leads to a decrease in dopamine production which affects movement. Parkinson’s may also affect other neurotransmitters that regulate functions such as blood pressure, digestion, and sweating. A...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
EurekAlert

Deterioration of brain cells in Parkinson’s disease is slowed by blocking the Bach1 protein, preclinical study shows

Parkinson’s disease (PD) is the most common neurodegenerative movement disorder, afflicting more than 10 million people worldwide and more than one million Americans. While there is no cure for PD, current therapies focus on treating motor symptoms and fail to reverse, or even address, the underlying neurological damage. In a new study, researchers at the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) have identified a novel role for the regulatory protein Bach1 in PD. Their results, published on Oct. 25 in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, showed that levels of Bach1 were increased in postmortem PD-affected brains, and that cells without Bach1 were protected from the damages that accumulate in PD. In collaboration with vTv Therapeutics, they identified a potent inhibitor of Bach1, called HPPE, that protected cells from inflammation and the buildup of toxic oxidative stress when administered either before or after the onset of disease symptoms.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
WebMD

How to Improve Walking in People with Parkinson’s Disease

Oct. 18, 2021 -- Problems with walking are common and bothersome to people with Parkinson’s disease, but a new study of over 4,000 people with Parkinson’s and mobility problems found seven “workarounds” that can help. “Compensation strategies are ‘tricks’ that persons with [Parkinson’s] use to overcome their walking difficulties,” say...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
newspressnow.com

TO YOUR GOOD HEALTH: Acupuncture possible help with Parkinson’s disease symptoms

DEAR DR. ROACH: Is acupuncture a possible therapy to relieve back pain and stiffness associated with Parkinson’s disease? — R.G. ANSWER: There have been many trials that show acupuncture is superior to no treatment for various symptoms of Parkinson’s disease. This is true especially for fatigue, but also in a composite score that includes stiffness. A systematic review of published studies found that “acupuncture has significant positive effects.”
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
ajmc.com

Minor Hallucinations Common, Impactful in Parkinson Disease

More than 1 in 3 patients with Parkinson disease were found to experience minor hallucinations, which were linked with worse quality of life and poor sleep outcomes. Minor hallucinations were found to be the most common psychotic symptom in patients with Parkinson disease (PD), in which those affected reported reduced health-related quality of life (QOL) and greater sleep symptom burden. Findings were published in Behavioural Neurology.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Best Life

If You Notice This When You Talk, It Could Be an Early Sign of Parkinson's

Parkinson's disease affects millions of people worldwide—in the U.S. alone, 60,000 patients are diagnosed with the disease each year. While you may know some of the typical signs of Parkinson's, like a shake in your hand or stiffness in your leg, others are so subtle, they can potentially go undetected for months or even years. One early symptom that affects the majority of Parkinson's patients is something you may notice when you talk. To learn more about the Parkinson's symptom that could arise during your next conversation, read on.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Genomic study revealing among diverse populations with inherited retinal disease

An international team of researchers, led by scientists at University of California San Diego and Shiley Eye Institute at UC San Diego Health, has broadened and deepened understanding of how inherited retinal dystrophies (IRDs) affect different populations of people, and in the process, have identified new gene variants that may cause the diseases.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
unl.edu

Husker scientist studying cellular metabolism’s role in fight against diseases

Cellular metabolism is emerging as a critical factor in controlling the immune system’s response to pathogens that cause human disease, as well as the activity of cancerous cells. A University of Nebraska–Lincoln scientist is studying how those relationships evolve, with an eye toward development of therapeutics or drugs that could give the immune system an edge over these sometimes deadly enemies.
LINCOLN, NE
psychreg.org

The help of PEMF therapy for Parkinson’s Disease

Parkinson’s is one of the most common neurodegenerative disorders globally. It is the second most common disease after Alzheimer’s. Since it is neurodegenerative, it means that cells in a specific part of the brain keep dying in the condition. It is an almost irreversible loss of brain cells. Thus, medical therapy focuses on slowing down its progress and improving the quality of life of those living with the condition.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Researchers reveal how nicotine influences hippocampal-dependent cognition

Nicotine ingested from smoking exerts neuroprotection and developmental neurotoxicity in the central nervous system. It can produce changes of cognitive behaviors through regulating the release of different neurotransmitters in the brain. However, the effects of nicotine exposure or withdrawal on neurotransmitter metabolism of hippocampal neurons still remain unclear. Dr. Luo...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Study: Death rate from Parkinson's rising in US

A new study shows that in the last two decades the death rate from Parkinson's disease has risen about 63% in the United States. The research is published in the October 27, 2021, online issue of Neurology, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology. The study also found that the death rate was twice as high in men as in women, and there was a higher death rate in white people than other racial/ethnic groups.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
nwnews.com

Local study looking for patients with early-stage Parkinson’s

Kirkland, Wash. – In a first of its kind study, EvergreenHealth and nQ Medical will be evaluating a prospective new device to better analyze the consistency and severity of symptoms for people living with Parkinson’s Disease (PD). The device utilizes passively-collected natural typing activity on patients’ personal computers to better...
KIRKLAND, WA
verywellhealth.com

Brain Surgery for Parkinson's Disease: Overview

Parkinson’s disease surgery includes surgical procedures that involve device implantation in the brain or ablation (creating a lesion in the brain) to reduce some effects of the disease. For some people, this type of surgery can help improve symptoms and reduce the dose of medication needed, which may decrease medication side effects.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
ajmc.com

Can DBS for Parkinson Disease Become More Targeted?

Researchers hope that the benefits seen in a new protocol for deep brain stimulation (DBS) in Parkinsonian mice will extend to humans. Using an animal model, researchers said they have recently found a way to refine deep brain stimulation (DBS) and make it more precise for Parkinson disease. DBS allows...
SCIENCE
Daily Herald

Moving Day Chicago raises funds for Parkinson's disease research

It's time to get moving to help people who have a hard time doing just that. Moving Day Chicago, which raises funds for Parkinson's disease research, will take place Sunday, Oct. 24, at Soldier Field. This celebration of movement features a family-friendly walk course, a kids' area, a caregivers' relaxation tent and a special Movement Pavilion featuring yoga, dance, Tai Chi, Pilates and other methods proven to help manage Parkinson's symptoms.
CHICAGO, IL
verywellhealth.com

Managing Depression in Parkinson’s Disease

Parkinson's disease (PD) occurs when dopamine-producing cells in the brain die. Dopamine is a chemical that carries messages between nerve cells. This loss of dopamine causes motor (movement-related) symptoms like uncontrollable shaking and stiffness. Dopamine depletion in PD is also associated with non-motor symptoms like depression, a serious mental health...
MENTAL HEALTH
ucsd.edu

UC San Diego-Led Team Receives $9M to Advance Parkinson’s Disease Treatments

Researchers around the world have tried many ways, and for many years, to generate neurons in the lab so they could study them better. Neurons-on-demand might also provide a therapeutic option for replacing neurons lost in neurodegenerative conditions, such as Parkinson’s disease. In June 2020, University of California San Diego School of Medicine researchers announced a major step toward that goal: With one dose of a new proto-drug, they were able to turn other cell types directly into neurons, a feat that alleviated all Parkinson’s disease symptoms in a mouse model.
SAN DIEGO, CA

