An atropine concentration of 0.05% may be a better option for controlling myopia progression in children, study findings suggest. Photo: Getty Images. The resurgence of interest in myopia mitigation efforts is bringing new treatment approaches into the clinic, including chronic use of atropine in children. Longevity of effect and safety, however, remains a question for many. Researchers recently found that the third year of atropine therapy yielded a better effect across all concentrations compared with the washout regimen. Of 0.05%, 0.025% and 0.01% atropine, 0.05% remained the optimal concentration. While the difference in rebound effects was clinically small across all three studied concentrations, stopping treatment at an older age and lower concentration was associated with a smaller rebound.

HEALTH ・ 13 DAYS AGO