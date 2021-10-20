Boston Bruins at Philadelphia Flyers odds, picks and prediction

The Boston Bruins (1-0-0) face the Philadelphia Flyers (1-0-1) Wednesday at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Bruins vs. Flyers odds and lines, and make our expert NHL picks, predictions and bets.

The Bruins kicked off the regular season with a 3-1 victory against the Dallas Stars on Saturday behind G Jeremy Swayman. C Brad Marchand notched the first goal of the season on a penalty shot, while LW Jake DeBrusk had the game-winning tally. Marchand also added an empty-net goal, showing the B’s still have plenty of firepower.

The Flyers routed the expansion Seattle Kraken 6-1 Monday. G Carter Hart bounced back nicely after allowing four goals in a 5-4 shootout loss against the Vancouver Canucks in the regular-season opener Friday.

Bruins at Flyers odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports’ betting odds for a full list. Lines last updated at 8:29 a.m. ET.

Money line: Bruins -145 (bet $145 to win $100) | Flyers +120 (bet $100 to win $120)

Bruins -145 (bet $145 to win $100) | Flyers +120 (bet $100 to win $120) Against the spread (ATS): Bruins -1.5 (+160) | Flyers +1.5 (-210)

Bruins -1.5 (+160) | Flyers +1.5 (-210) Over/Under (O/U): 5.5 (O: -125 | U: +100)

Watch: ESPN+ has become a must-have for hockey fans. Get access to more than 1,000 out-of-market NHL games, 75 weekly national games, and more all season. Sign up for ESPN+ now!

Bruins at Flyers projected goalies

Jeremy Swayman (1-0-0, 1.00 GAA, .964 SV%) vs. Martin Jones (15-13-4, 3.28 GAA, .896 SV%, 1 SO in 2020-21 with San Jose Sharks)

Swayman was outstanding in his season debut, turning aside 27 of 28 shots in Saturday’s 3-1 opener against Dallas. Only C Luke Glendening beat Swayman, and the B’s never trailed.

Jones will make his team debut with the Flyers after spending the past six seasons with the Sharks. He hasn’t had a winning season since the 2018-19 season when he was 36-19-0 with a 2.94 GAA and .896 SV%.

Bruins at Flyers odds, lines, picks and predictions

Prediction

Bruins 5, Flyers 2

The BRUINS (-145) hit the road for the first time this season, and the moderate favorites are the play behind Swayman. Not only was he outstanding in the opener, but he was tremendous in his rookie campaign. He was 7-3-0 with a 1.50 GAA and .945 SV% with two shutouts, including a 1-1-0 record, 2.53 GAA and .923 SV% in two starts against the Flyers last season.

The BRUINS -1.5 (+160) are worth a small-unit play at plus-money. Jones makes his Philly debut, and he’ll be looking to impressive. But we’ve seen plenty of goaltenders, who changed teams in the offseason, have disastrous results in their first outing. Swayman already looks locked in, and the offense was impressive against Dallas.

OVER 5.5 (-125) is the best play on the board here. It’s still obviously a small sample size, but we have had the Over hit in each of Philly’s first two games with a total of eight total in two home dates against Seattle and the Vancouver Canucks. Boston has the best offense Philly has seen to date.

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow @WinWithJoe on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA).