CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Boston Bruins at Philadelphia Flyers odds, picks and prediction

By Joe Williams
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35LnA7_0cWyTPhx00

The Boston Bruins (1-0-0) face the Philadelphia Flyers (1-0-1) Wednesday at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Bruins vs. Flyers odds and lines, and make our expert NHL picks, predictions and bets.

The Bruins kicked off the regular season with a 3-1 victory against the Dallas Stars on Saturday behind G Jeremy Swayman. C Brad Marchand notched the first goal of the season on a penalty shot, while LW Jake DeBrusk had the game-winning tally. Marchand also added an empty-net goal, showing the B’s still have plenty of firepower.

The Flyers routed the expansion Seattle Kraken 6-1 Monday. G Carter Hart bounced back nicely after allowing four goals in a 5-4 shootout loss against the Vancouver Canucks in the regular-season opener Friday.

Bruins at Flyers odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports’ betting odds for a full list. Lines last updated at 8:29 a.m. ET.

  • Money line: Bruins -145 (bet $145 to win $100) | Flyers +120 (bet $100 to win $120)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Bruins -1.5 (+160) | Flyers +1.5 (-210)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 5.5 (O: -125 | U: +100)

Watch: ESPN+ has become a must-have for hockey fans. Get access to more than 1,000 out-of-market NHL games, 75 weekly national games, and more all season. Sign up for ESPN+ now!

Bruins at Flyers projected goalies

Jeremy Swayman (1-0-0, 1.00 GAA, .964 SV%) vs. Martin Jones (15-13-4, 3.28 GAA, .896 SV%, 1 SO in 2020-21 with San Jose Sharks)

Swayman was outstanding in his season debut, turning aside 27 of 28 shots in Saturday’s 3-1 opener against Dallas. Only C Luke Glendening beat Swayman, and the B’s never trailed.

Jones will make his team debut with the Flyers after spending the past six seasons with the Sharks. He hasn’t had a winning season since the 2018-19 season when he was 36-19-0 with a 2.94 GAA and .896 SV%.

Bruins at Flyers odds, lines, picks and predictions

Prediction

Bruins 5, Flyers 2

The BRUINS (-145) hit the road for the first time this season, and the moderate favorites are the play behind Swayman. Not only was he outstanding in the opener, but he was tremendous in his rookie campaign. He was 7-3-0 with a 1.50 GAA and .945 SV% with two shutouts, including a 1-1-0 record, 2.53 GAA and .923 SV% in two starts against the Flyers last season.

The BRUINS -1.5 (+160) are worth a small-unit play at plus-money. Jones makes his Philly debut, and he’ll be looking to impressive. But we’ve seen plenty of goaltenders, who changed teams in the offseason, have disastrous results in their first outing. Swayman already looks locked in, and the offense was impressive against Dallas.

OVER 5.5 (-125) is the best play on the board here. It’s still obviously a small sample size, but we have had the Over hit in each of Philly’s first two games with a total of eight total in two home dates against Seattle and the Vancouver Canucks. Boston has the best offense Philly has seen to date.

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow @WinWithJoe on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA).

Comments / 0

Related
985thesportshub.com

Bruins’ Nick Foligno happy to finally be on good side of Brad Marchand feud

Nick Foligno knows as well as anyone how much of a pain in the ass Brad Marchand can be as an opponent. So the Bruins winger is glad to finally have Marchand on his side. Foligno had an amusing take on his new teammate in an interview with 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Toucher and Rich on Thursday. Foligno has something of a history with Marchand going back to his time with the Columbus Blue Jackets. He delivered a huge hit on Marchand in a 2018 game, and the two had their share of post-whistle scrums in the 2019 Bruins-Jackets playoff series.
NHL
NHL

Boivin death has Bruins teammate Bucyk remembering 'terrific player'

Defenseman was known for punishing hip checks during 19 seasons in NHL. For nine seasons as teammates with the Boston Bruins, from the late 1950s through the mid-1960s, defenseman Leo Boivin and forward Johnny Bucyk punished opposing players coming or going. The body checks of Boivin and Bucyk were the...
NHL
arcamax.com

Flyers weather the Bruin storm and defeat Boston, 6-3

PHILADELPHIA — Finally, the Flyers have a shoot-first forward. With the Flyers’ third game of the season against the Boston Bruins tied early in the third period, offseason acquisition Cam Atkinson scored the go-ahead goal off the rush generated when winger Joel Farabee picked off Bruins defenseman Mike Reilly in the neutral zone.
NHL
NESN

Bruins Wrap: Boston Handed First Loss As Flyers Pull Away In Third

The Philadelphia Flyers scored three third-period goals to claim a 6-3 win over the visiting Boston Bruins on Wednesday at Wells Fargo Center. Boston fell to 1-1 with the defeat while Flyers improved to 2-0-1. full box score here. ONE KEY TAKEAWAY. It wasn’t a great night for Boston’s defensive...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Marchand
Person
Luke Glendening
NBC Sports

How the Bruins stack up in value among NHL teams

What does being an Original Six team with a streak of 14 straight winning seasons in a top-10 media market get you in terms of franchise valuation?. According to Sportico, it makes the Boston Bruins the fifth-most valuable franchise -- third-most valuable in the U.S. -- in the 32-team NHL, per data released Thursday.
NHL
hockeyjournal.com

Bruins Brunch: Next men up come through and why Brad Marchand tops his class

With the Boston Bruins reeling after the Philadelphia Flyers put a thumping on them mid-week to the tune of a 6-3 victory to break open a 3-3 tie, the team lost Nick Foligno to injury and saw rookie phenom Jeremy Swayman’s roughest NHL start. This called for Bruce Cassidy and...
NHL
CBS Miami

Former NHL Player Kyle Beach Says He Was Raped, Claims Joel Quenneville Did Nothing

SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – A former National Hockey League player who says he was raped by a coach has come forward publicly and is making accusations against Panthers head coach Joel Quenneville. Former Blackhawks player Kyle Beach says Quenneville knew the coach raped him and did nothing about it. When Quenneville coached the Blackhawks to a Stanley Cup title in 2010, an assistant there was accused of raping a 20-year-old player. Wednesday evening, Beach came forward publicly for the first time. he said he was scared, alone and felt sick to his stomach seeing the man who allegedly raped him parading with the Stanley Cup. He also said team leadership knew what was happening. He went on to say that Quenneville put winning above the investigation into the sexual assault. A new report questions whether Quenneville was part of a culture that looked the other way. Quenneville is due to meet with the NHL commissioner on Thursday.
SUNRISE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Boston Bruins#Wells Fargo Center#G Jeremy Swayman#The Vancouver Canucks#Tipico Sportsbook#Usa Today Sports#Ats#Espn#Gaa#Sv#Sharks
oilersnation.com

Duncan Keith on Chicago Blackhawks Fiasco

Earlier today Duncan Keith sat at the podium and answered questions for over 13 minutes in regards to the horrific actions of former Chicago Blackhawks coach Brad Aldrich in 2010. Yesterday, Reid Schar from Jenner & Block, released his report on the Blackhawks response to allegations of sexual misconduct by Aldrich.
NHL
hockeyinsiders.net

Report: Blockbuster Eichel Trade Brewing Between Vegas And Buffalo.

With chatter mounting about a possible grievance, it seems disgruntled Buffalo Sabres forward Jack Eichel might finally get his wish. It sounds like the Sabres have narrowed down trade talks to just one team and there could be a trade on the table. NHL insider Frank Seravalli reports that the...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Dallas Stars
NHL Teams
Philadelphia Flyers
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NHL Teams
Boston Bruins
NHL Teams
Vancouver Canucks
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
San Jose Sharks
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Facebook
bostonhockeynow.com

Cassidy: Boston Bruins Play “Losing Hockey” Against Flyers

Perhaps it shouldn’t be all that surprising to see the Boston Bruins look sloppy and out-of-sync in giving up six goals after playing just two hockey games in the last 13 days due to a very unorthodox NHL schedule. Maybe it’s just a simple, inexplicable NHL scheduling quirk or perhaps...
NHL
stanleycupofchowder.com

Projected Bruins lines vs. Sharks: Studnicka draws in

It’s almost game time and the Boston Bruins announced some lineup changes for this afternoon’s game against the San Jose Sharks. With Nick Foligno placed on injured reserve with an upper-body injury, Jack Studnicka and Oskar Steen have been recalled from the Providence Bruins. Studnicka is projected to center the fourth line while it looks like Steen will slot in for Craig Smith.
NHL
Chicago Tribune

Jonathan Toews and Henrik Borgström join other Chicago Blackhawks in the COVID-19 protocol

Jonathan Toews and Henrik Borgström became the ninth and 10th members of the Chicago Blackhawks to enter the COVID-19 protocol this season. Their placement on the list Tuesday doesn’t necessarily mean they tested positive. Other factors could land them on the list, such as high-risk close contact. The Blackhawks didn’t hold a news conference with players and coaches after Tuesday’s practice at ...
NHL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

41K+
Followers
84K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy