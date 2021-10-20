CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
State of Emergency Declared Over Crime Spike and Cocaine Boom in Ecuador

By Jeff Ernst
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Faced with soaring drug trafficking and homicides, Ecuador’s President Guillermo Lasso declared a state of emergency this week and said he is sending troops onto the streets to address the problem. Lasso’s declaration comes amid spiraling violence in the country, and just 18 days after a confrontation in an...

Comments

Lenny Martin
7d ago

What a surprise, more conflicts caused by the never ending war on drugs. More unnecessary colateral damage and death that comes from all wars. It's rare to hear about drama at this level with regards to transported goods like coffee, sugar and avocados.Why should cocaine be any different?

