Dolphins vs. Falcons 2021 live stream: Time, TV schedule, and how to watch online

The Miami Dolphins (1-5) are ready to play host to the Atlanta Falcons (2-3) in a pivotal Week 7 matchup.

Brian Flores’ team has lost five straight contests since beating the New England Patriots in the season opener, and they’re coming off their most-deflating loss in quite some time. Even with the return of Tua Tagovailoa, there aren’t a lot of high hopes in Miami.

Atlanta, led by Matt Ryan, is coming off a bye week following their Week 5 victory over the New York Jets in London. Their team hasn’t seen great production early in the 2021 campaign, but their offense boasts two talented pass-catcher in first-round pick Kyle Pitts and wideout Calvin Ridley. Add in the surprising start to the versatile Cordarrelle Patterson’s year, and you get a lot of pieces to be worried about.

Neither team can afford to lose this matchup.

Here’s how to watch:

Miami Dolphins vs. Atlanta Falcons

Sunday, Oct. 24, 1:00 p.m. ET

Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL

Live stream:

FuboTV (try it free).

Television channel(s):

FOX

Broadcasters:

Chris Myers (play-by-play)

Daryl Johnston (color commentary)

Jennifer Hale (sideline)

Radio:

AM 560 The Joe WQAM

KISS Country 99.9 FM

Betting odds (Per Tipico Sportsbook):

Money line : Dolphins +115 (bet $100 to win $115) Falcons -140 (bet $140 to win $100)

: Dolphins +115 (bet $100 to win $115) Falcons -140 (bet $140 to win $100) Against the spread (ATS) : Dolphins +2.5 (-103) Falcons -2.5 (-117)

: Dolphins +2.5 (-103) Falcons -2.5 (-117) Over/Under (O/U): 47.5 (O: -110 U: -110)

Weather:

82 degrees with a high chance of rain.

