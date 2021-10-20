CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

TIME FOR EAGLES TO GET MILES SANDERS 20 CARRIES VS. RAIDERS!

fastphillysports.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Eagles are headed to the desert Sunday to take on the Vegas Raiders. And they better crank up Miles Sanders because this is a game they can win. Following the Eagles’ loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last Thursday, in which Sanders had only nine carries for 56 yards, offensive...

fastphillysports.com

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Philadelphia Eagles give update on Miles Sanders

Eagles head Nick Sirianni has released an update on running back Miles Sanders. Sanders left Sunday’s loss to the Las Vegas Raiders in the first quarter with an ankle injury. The injury appeared to be substantial at the time, with the running back having to leave the field on the medical cart. Before leaving the game Sanders had six carries yards.
NFL
bleedinggreennation.com

Eagles News: Miles Sanders, trade deadline candidate?

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... Miles Sanders. That would be 9.5 carries per game. If the Eagles aren’t going to use him, there are plenty of other contenders (or wannabe contenders) around the league that could use help at running back, notably the Rams, Ravens, Chiefs, 49ers, Seahawks, and Cardinals, among others. If you’ll recall, one of the appealing aspects of the Jay Ajayi trade that the Eagles made with the Dolphins during the 2017 season was that Ajayi was under contract for another full season in 2018. Similarly, Sanders has another full season under his rookie contract in 2022. If the team doesn’t intend on paying Sanders large sums of money for a second contract (as bountiful evidence around the league says they shouldn’t), then the time to maximize the return on Sanders is right now. Projected value: 3rd round pick.
NFL
Yardbarker

Jalen Hurts Carrying Heavy Load at Expense of Miles Sanders

For the run-the-ball crowd, Thursday’s night game between the Eagles and Tampa Buccaneers isn’t for you. Probably not for Eagles running back Miles Sanders, either. The Bucs' run defense is ranked No. 1 in the league. It finished each of the past two seasons ranked No. 1 in that department, too, thanks in part to a hard-to-block Vita Vea and an athletic front seven.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eagles#American Football#Raiders#The Vegas Raiders#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers#Bucs#Philly#Rpo
CBS Sports

Eagles' Nick Sirianni gives familiar answer about Miles Sanders' lack of carries loss to Buccaneers

Miles Sanders is just not getting the football, something Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni does recognize. Unfortunately, the Eagles head coach fails to act on it. Sanders received just nine carries in the Eagles' loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday night, which was the latest indicator on how seldom he's used. The Eagles had just one carry to a running back in the first 25 offensive plays, painting a clearer picture of why Jalen Hurts struggled for the majority of the game.
NFL
CBS Sports

Fantasy Football Believe It or Not: Roster Ravens running backs, drop Laviska Shenault, go get Miles Sanders

As we head into Week 7, and the first 'byenado' of the season (six teams are on a buy) difficult decisions may have to be made. We're going to have to drop players we don't want to in the name of setting a complete lineup. At the same time, we may have to roster running backs we don't want to, in the name of trying to find a starting running back. That conflict itself will lead to some interesting roster moves. Factor in all the backup running backs and the Week 7 waiver wire is going to be very interesting. Let's get started by looking at what we should, and shouldn't believe from Week 6.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

X-Factors For Raiders vs. Eagles

The Las Vegas Raiders will be looking to keep their momentum going on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles, while the dirty birds will be trying to keep their season from getting away from them. There will of course be multiple X-factors for each team that could swing the game in...
NFL
Philadelphia Sports Nation

Eagles vs. Raiders Preview: 3 Keys To Victory

Six weeks into the 2021 season and the Eagles are suddenly headed in the wrong direction after falling to 2-4 on the season. Jalen Hurts and the defense led an impressive comeback victory in Week 5 against Carolina, but the Eagles weren’t able to stop Tom Brady and the Bucs in primetime this past Thursday. Hurts and the offense did show some fight after falling down 28-7, but it was too little too late.
NFL
nittanysportsnow.com

Eagles’ Running Back Miles Sanders Out with an Ankle Injury

Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders was carted into the locker room after suffering an apparent ankle injury against the Las Vegas Raiders Sunday afternoon. Sanders suffered an apparent ankle injury after making a catch off a screen pass and was helped off the sideline and into the medical tent before being carted off to the locker room. He was officially ruled out against the Raiders upon the game being resumed after the halftime break, the Raiders leading 14-7.
NFL
NFL

Eagles OC Shane Steichen says offense needs to get RB Miles Sanders going

It's State the Obvious Week in Philadelphia. Following the Eagles' loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last Thursday, in which Miles Sanders earned just nine carries for 56 yards, offensive coordinator Shane Steichen noted that the offense needs to get the running back more touches. "Miles is a heck of...
NFL
inquirer.com

Miles Sanders suffers cruelest of ironies in Eagles loss after Nick Sirianni finally decides to run the ball | Jeff McLane

LAS VEGAS — Miles Sanders suffered what had to be the cruelest of injuries, because after so much neglect, the Eagles finally built a game plan around the running back. But on the second offensive series, Sanders left with an ankle injury. Eagles coach Nick Sirianni didn’t have an update after the game, but all the signs that the third-year tailback suffered a significant injury were there:
NFL
Mercury

Eagles notes: Miles Sanders’ injury makes rough season even worse

The hard luck season of Miles Sanders took another turn for the worse Sunday when he was carted to the locker room with an ankle injury in a 33-22 loss to Las Vegas. Sanders had just emerged as the focal point of the offense and helped the Eagles take a 7-0 lead over the Raiders when he twisted the ankle turning awkwardly for a Jalen Hurts screen pass. The play lost three yards. Sanders had six rushes for 30 yards.
NFL
Sporting News

Best Fantasy Week 8 Waiver Pickups: Eagles backup Kenneth Gainwell replaces Miles Sanders, Russell Gage breaks out

Considering six teams were on bye, it's not a surprise there weren't many breakout performances or major injuries on Sunday. However, there were a few, as Miles Sanders (ankle) exited early and opened the door for popular preseason sleeper Kenneth Gainwell to take over at RB. A few pass-catchers also stepped up, with Russell Gage scoring in his first game back, Rashod Bateman continuing the impressive start to his rookie season, and C.J. Uzomah throwing his hat in the ring as breakout TE of the year. All will be among our top Week 8 fantasy waiver wire pickups and free agent adds in a week that lacks a lot of high-quality options.
NFL
NBC Sports

Miles Sanders unlikely to play Sunday but Eagles haven't ruled him out

It appears the Eagles have dodged a bullet with Miles Sanders’ injury, although Nick Sirianni said it’s unlikely the 3rd-year running back will play this weekend. Sanders suffered an ankle injury during the second quarter of the Eagles’ loss to the Raiders Sunday in Las Vegas and was carted off the field.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy