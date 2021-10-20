TIME FOR EAGLES TO GET MILES SANDERS 20 CARRIES VS. RAIDERS!

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... Miles Sanders. That would be 9.5 carries per game. If the Eagles aren’t going to use him, there are plenty of other contenders (or wannabe contenders) around the league that could use help at running back, notably the Rams, Ravens, Chiefs, 49ers, Seahawks, and Cardinals, among others. If you’ll recall, one of the appealing aspects of the Jay Ajayi trade that the Eagles made with the Dolphins during the 2017 season was that Ajayi was under contract for another full season in 2018. Similarly, Sanders has another full season under his rookie contract in 2022. If the team doesn’t intend on paying Sanders large sums of money for a second contract (as bountiful evidence around the league says they shouldn’t), then the time to maximize the return on Sanders is right now. Projected value: 3rd round pick.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO