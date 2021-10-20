CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russia’s Navalny wins EU rights prize

Cover picture for the articleBRUSSELS (Reuters) – Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny was awarded the European Parliament’s annual human rights prize on Wednesday for his efforts to challenge President Vladimir Putin’s grip on power....

