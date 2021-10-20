CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Light and earthy in Austin

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf light and bright and warm and modern is up your alley then this feature is definitively for you! A savvy professional young woman...

www.desiretoinspire.net

tribeza.com

Austin In A Pocket: Chanda Mau

Chef Chanda Mau shares her cooking as a way of giving back, connecting with others and honoring her Cambodian heritage. Something magical happened in the summer of 2020. Yes, pandemic cases were skyrocketing and hot girl summer had to take a pause, but a sense of community flourished, too. Sparked by the murder of George Floyd, many communities across the country united for a cause, Bakers Against Racism.
AUSTIN, TX
wsmag.net

Lighting Trends

Form and function — two significant design elements when you’re thoughtfully considering lighting and its impact on your living environment. There are many exciting trends in the lighting industry, which continues to rapidly evolve as fabrication capabilities and technology allow for unique and impressive lighting designs. Abstract, classic, midcentury-inspired, industrial,...
INTERIOR DESIGN
do512.com

How to Experience Old Austin

If you've ever wagged your finger at a person younger than you and told them about the good ol' days of Austin past, this one's for you. For oldies and newbies alike, it's clear to see that Austin is one of the most rapid-growing cities in the nation. With beloved businesses closing every day and new ones cropping up in their place, it gets harder and harder to experience Austin in any original capacity. Luckily, though, a few dear spots around town have kept their roots and continue operating in all their OG Austin glory. To help with your journey to the past, we created this guide on How to Experience Old Austin.
RESTAURANTS
do512.com

Where to get Ramen in Austin

Who would have ever thought that a hot bowl of soup would put Austin in such a tizzy?. Ramen, a dish that was once popularly known as a meal for cash-strapped collegiates, has been revamped to a legitimate foodie favorite. Gone are the days of 25-cent plastic wrap and deceptively labeled flavor packets. Instead, today's ramen features delicious broth, fresh noodles, and delightful treats like pork belly, bamboo shoots, soft boiled eggs, and sautéed Brussels sprouts, to name a few. Read on to find the best places to get Ramen in Austin.
AUSTIN, TX
CultureMap Austin

Cool contemporary South Austin home bathes in natural light

The lowdown: Located in a highly walkable Zilker location, this stunning and spacious urban home provides peace and privacy only steps away from parks, restaurants, and more. This warm contemporary home features large windows, an abundance of natural light, and multiple outdoor living spaces including a rooftop deck with a city view.
AUSTIN, TX
KAAL-TV

The Haunted Hallways of Austin

(ABC 6 NEWS) - Two women in Austin love Halloween and for years now they've turned their love into a haunted attraction. Amanda Clennon and Nicole Riemann are the creators of the Haunted Hallways and have held the Haunted Hallways in Austin for about 10 years. They said it all...
AUSTIN, MN
desiretoinspire.net

Hope townhouse

I want to give this post-war townhome in London a great big hug. It is so serene and thoughtfully designed, which only makes sense as it is home to interior designer Sheena Murphy, founder of London-and-New-York-based studio Nune. Her signature style is calming, minimal, modern and bright. I prefer a bit of contrast in my interiors but this is too pretty to argue. Photos: Renée Kemp.
INTERIOR DESIGN
desiretoinspire.net

Sympathetically reimagining a mid century bungalow

So often mid century homes languish in an unloved state, suffering from past renovations that were at best lukewarm and at worst down right nasty. The reworking of this Laguna Beach home by Jen Samson Design saw all traces of unsympathetic meddling removed and the rooms allowed to look to the future while celebrating the past.
INTERIOR DESIGN
do512.com

Speakeasies & Secret Bars in Austin

No gimmick is quite as charming as the secret bar. Whether disguised as a store or hidden in a parking garage, the bars on this list will take a little more effort to find and enter than your average Austin hang. That's all part of the fun, though! Read on for some insider tips on the coolest speakeasies in Austin.
AUSTIN, TX
domino

Funky Marble and Rattan Lighting Shook Up This Builder-Grade Austin Kitchen

It only took one month of being stuck inside during the pandemic last spring for vintage seller Tazeen Noor and her partner to realize their East Village one-bedroom was way too small. Having fallen in love with the inclusive nature of Austin, Texas, and the close proximity to Noor’s family, they decided to move there. The house they found, right on the city limits (yes, like the music festival), may have been over budget, but the abundance of south-facing light was something plant-loving Noor simply couldn’t ignore.
AUSTIN, TX
culturemap.com

Austin Veterans Arts Festival

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The Austin Veterans Arts Festival will be a virtual event that will run exclusively on their Roku channel, Veteran’s Arts & Wellness Network. The two-hour opening special will provide a preview of this year's featured veteran art, The event will feature daily exhibitions including bands, comedians, plays, fine arts, and much more.
FESTIVAL
culturemap.com

Austin Record Convention

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The Austin Record Convention is the largest record show in the United States. Guests can browse and shop for vinyl, CDs, cassettes, DVDs, books, t-shirts, posters, music memorabilia, and collectibles from hundreds of record dealers and vendors. Masks are required, and social distancing is encouraged for a safe shopping experience for all.
AUSTIN, TX
roundtherocktx.com

Visit Hogwarts in Austin this Halloween!

Where are my Harry Potter Fans?? Did you know you can visit Hogwarts in Austin? It’s actually been here for a few years, getting better and better each one. And the owners of the Harry Potter-themed house in house, other ways called “Diagon Alley Austin Halloween House” recently announced that it will be ready for visitors before Halloween this year!
AUSTIN, TX
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

3434 Austin Court

LOOKING FOR A MOVE-IN READY 4 BR/3.5 BA ON A PRIVATE CUL-DE-SAC? YOUVE' FOUND IT! Welcome to this 2,304 sq. ft., 3-level, fully renovated home complete with a one-car garage. Listen to the birds chirping as you enjoy your morning cup of coffee or afternoon tea on the 2-level deck overlooking the large, landscaped, fully-fence, private backyard. PERFECT FOR ENTERTAINING! Cooking will be a joy in the spacious kitchen with its Samsung appliances (glass-top range, microwave, dishwasher, and french door refrigerator) and expansive granite countertops. The home chef will always be part of the conversation while guests dine at the large kitchen peninsula or dining room open to the kitchen. Spacious master bedroom includes full en-suite bath. Newer hardwood floors throughout Main level and Upper Level. Upscale luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout basement. Newer carpets in bedrooms. New roof in 2020 . This must-see home is situated with easy Telegraph Rd, S. Kings Highway, Rt. 1, and Huntington Metro Station, Alexandria shops, restaurants., and parks. Rose Hill Elementary School, Hayfield Middle School, Hayfield High School.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
culturemap.com

The Vortex presents The Austin Séance

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The Austin Séance appears during the Halloween week at The Vortex for a series of séance demonstrations. Comprised of séance facilitators Albert Lucio and Jake Cordero, The Austin Séance demonstrates tools used by working mediums and employs those tools in modern recreations of old-time spirit sessions.
LIFESTYLE
desiretoinspire.net

A polished Polish apartment

Vintage meets contemporary, saturated colour meets bright white. Think orange and mustard and avocado hues as well as Tobia Scarpa and Mario Bellini. You could be in the 1960s or 70s. A masterful mix in this renovated Warsaw apartment by Paradowski Studio. Photography by Pion Studio.
INTERIOR DESIGN
munaluchi

Earthy & Elegant Styled Wedding at The Oaks

With breathtaking hill-top views and delicate décor, this Earthy & Elegant outdoor styled wedding illustrates how to use a larger space for an intimate celebration. In the wake of COVID, many couples found themselves changing their original wedding plans to more intimate nuptials. And while some have decreased their guest count and their venue size, others still want to utilize their original locations.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
do512.com

Pretty Drives Around Austin

Didn't you hear that all of life's stresses and worries can be outrun by driving fast enough? Maybe not, but we'll take our chances on a brief reprieve. And with the fall foliage started to emerge around Austin, it's the perfect time to take to the open road, roll down your windows, and crank up your playlist or podcast of choice. Both in and out of the city are some of the prettiest drives in the state; here are some of our picks.
AUSTIN, TX
thedailytexan.com

Walk Austin, Austin residents discuss Austin Living Streets initiative

Sitting on her porch in Hyde Park, Texas, Deaton Bednar admires the lively scene: kids creating chalk murals in driveways, parents playing hopscotch with their kids and neighbors playing basketball in the street. “It’s just a joyful thing, and it makes me happy to see people get outside,” Bednar, a...
AUSTIN, TX
worldarchitecture.org

Communal bathhouse features earthy tones and warm materials in the heart of Collingwood, Melbourne

A communal bathhouse is redefined with this intimate and light-filled space in the heart of Collingwood, Melbourne, Australia. The project, called Sense of Self Bathhouse, features earthy-toned backdrops, creamy walls, golden elements and natural materials that create a serene atmosphere for its users. The Sense of Self Bathhouse was brought...
HOME & GARDEN

