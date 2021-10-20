Light and earthy in Austin

If you've ever wagged your finger at a person younger than you and told them about the good ol' days of Austin past, this one's for you. For oldies and newbies alike, it's clear to see that Austin is one of the most rapid-growing cities in the nation. With beloved businesses closing every day and new ones cropping up in their place, it gets harder and harder to experience Austin in any original capacity. Luckily, though, a few dear spots around town have kept their roots and continue operating in all their OG Austin glory. To help with your journey to the past, we created this guide on How to Experience Old Austin.

RESTAURANTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO