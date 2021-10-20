Light and earthy in Austin

LOOKING FOR A MOVE-IN READY 4 BR/3.5 BA ON A PRIVATE CUL-DE-SAC? YOUVE' FOUND IT! Welcome to this 2,304 sq. ft., 3-level, fully renovated home complete with a one-car garage. Listen to the birds chirping as you enjoy your morning cup of coffee or afternoon tea on the 2-level deck overlooking the large, landscaped, fully-fence, private backyard. PERFECT FOR ENTERTAINING! Cooking will be a joy in the spacious kitchen with its Samsung appliances (glass-top range, microwave, dishwasher, and french door refrigerator) and expansive granite countertops. The home chef will always be part of the conversation while guests dine at the large kitchen peninsula or dining room open to the kitchen. Spacious master bedroom includes full en-suite bath. Newer hardwood floors throughout Main level and Upper Level. Upscale luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout basement. Newer carpets in bedrooms. New roof in 2020 . This must-see home is situated with easy Telegraph Rd, S. Kings Highway, Rt. 1, and Huntington Metro Station, Alexandria shops, restaurants., and parks. Rose Hill Elementary School, Hayfield Middle School, Hayfield High School.
