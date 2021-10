HOQUIAM, Wash. (AP) _ Timberland Bancorp Inc. (TSBK) on Thursday reported profit of $6 million in its fiscal fourth quarter. The Hoquiam, Washington-based company said it had profit of 71 cents per share. The holding company for Timberland Bank posted revenue of $17.2 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue...

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 1 HOUR AGO