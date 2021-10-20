CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

What to watch today: Wall Street looks steady after S&P 500 saw 5-day win streak

By Matthew J. Belvedere
CNBC
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. stock futures were flat Wednesday as corporate earnings continue to dominate investors' attention. More than 70 of the S&P 500 companies report this week, including Dow stock Verizon before the bell and Dow stock IBM after the close. Tesla is also scheduled to deliver quarterly numbers after the bell. In...

www.cnbc.com

NBC Connecticut

What to Watch Today: Wall Street Set to Rebound as Earnings, Economic Data Take Center Stage

U.S. stock futures were higher Thursday as investors picked through generally strong before-the-bell earnings from two Dow stocks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 on Wednesday fell from record highs, snapping a three-session and a two-session winning streak, respectively. The Nasdaq closed basically flat, remaining less than 1% away from its latest record high on Sept. 7. (CNBC)
STOCKS
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Comcast, Caterpillar, Merck and more

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. Comcast (CMCSA) – The parent of NBCUniversal and CNBC reported adjusted quarterly earnings of 87 cents per share, 12 cents above estimates. Revenue also beat forecasts as cable and broadband revenue grew, and the stock jumped 3% in the premarket. Caterpillar...
STOCKS
CNBC

5 things to know before the stock market opens Thursday

Here are the most important news, trends and analysis that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. Wall Street set to rebound as earnings, economic data take center stage. U.S. stock futures were higher Thursday as investors picked through strong before-the-bell earnings from two Dow stocks and mixed economic...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Stocks open higher, shrugging off GDP slowdown as investors focus on earnings

Stocks opened slightly higher Thursday, with investors looking past a sharper-than-expected slowdown in third-quarter economic growth as strong corporate earnings results continue to roll in. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 105 points, or 0.3%, to 35,596, while the S&P 500 gained 21 points, or 0.5%, to trade at 4,573. The Nasdaq Composite rose 64 points, or 0.4%, to 15,300. The U.S. economy grew at an annualized rate of 2% in third-quarter, according to an initial reading of gross domestic product, the official scorecard of the American economy. The reading marked the slowest growth rate since the 2020 recession and was far weaker than expectations of 2.8%, slowing from 6.7% in the second quarter.
STOCKS
CNBC

Crowdstrike, Ford, Jabil: Halftime Report traders share their picks at the height of earnings season

CNBC's Halftime traders answer investment-related questions from CNBC Pro subscribers. Josh Brown of Ritholtz Wealth Management, Jon Najarian of MarketRebellion.com, Liz Young of SoFi, and Steve Weiss of Short Hills Capital share their insight on names including Crowdstrike, Ford and Jabil. Look out for an email where you can submit your questions directly to the Halftime team.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

S&P 500, Nasdaq end at records as stocks shake off third-quarter GDP slowdown

Stocks ended higher Thursday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite closing at records as investors shook off data showing U.S. economic growth slowed sharply in the third quarter. A strong run of corporate earnings continued. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose around 239 points, or 0.7%, to finish near 35,729, according to preliminary figures. The S&P 500 advanced around 45 points, or 1%, to end near 4,596, topping its previous record close set on Tuesday. The Nasdaq Composite ended near 15,448, surging 213 points, or 1.4%, to exceed the record close set on Sept. 7. The U.S. economy grew at an annualized rate of 2% in third quarter, according to an initial reading of gross domestic product for the period. That marked the slowest growth rate since the 2020 recession and was far weaker than expectations of 2.8%, slowing from 6.7% in the second quarter.
STOCKS
Reuters

S&P, Nasdaq hit record closing highs on earnings bullishness

NEW YORK, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Wall Street closed higher on Thursday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq boasting record closing levels thanks partly to gains in Apple and Amazon, while solid results from companies including Caterpillar and Merck helped ease concerns about slowing economic growth denting profits. After the...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Apple stock option traders prepared for a more muted post-earnings reaction than usual

Shares of Apple Inc. jumped 2.5% toward a 7-week high, ahead of the technology behemoth's fiscal fourth-quarter report due out after the close, even as options traders are prepared for a more muted than usual stock reaction to the report. An options strategy knows as a straddle, a pure volatility play that involves the simultaneous buying of bullish and bearish options with at-the-month strikes expiring Friday, is implying a one-day, post-earnings stock price move of $4.16 in either direction, according to data provided by Option Research & Technology Services (ORATS). That expected move is 28.5% less than the average one-day post-earnings move over the past 12 quarters of $5.82 in either direction, according to ORATS Principal Matt Amberson. At current prices, that means the stock would have to close below $148.41 or above $156.73 for straddle buyers to make money. The stock, which is trading 2.6% below the Sept. 7 record close of $156.69, has gained 15.0% year to date, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 has rallied 22.2% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average has advanced 16.5%.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Upwork Stock Dropped 12.4% on Thursday

Shares of freelance marketplace Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) fell as much as 12.4% in trading on Thursday after reporting third-quarter 2021 financial results. Shares closed the day down 10.8%. So what. Revenue was up 34% in the quarter to $128 million, but the company's net loss more than tripled to $9.3 million,...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Scientific Games Stock Dropped 15.6% on Thursday

Shares of gambling industry supplier Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) fell as much as 15.6% in trading on Thursday after announcing the sale of part of its business. Shares closed the day down 8%. So what. Brookfield Business Partners has agreed to buy Scientific Games' lottery business for $6.05 billion, which includes...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow, S&P 500 struggle to deepen ascent into record territory early Wednesday

U.S. stock benchmarks were fighting to gain further traction towward record heights, as investors absorbed a clutch of earnings from McDonald's Corp , Boeing Co. and among others. Meanwhile, tensions between Washington and Beijing were also in focus after U.S. regulators banned China Telecom Corp. from operating in the U.S. The Dow Jones Industrial Average were trading 0.1% lower at 35,739, the S&P 500 index was down less than 0.1% at 4,572, while the Nasdaq Composite Index was up 0.3% at 15,275. Data showed U.S. durable goods orders fell 0.4% in October, compared with expectations for a 1% decline. "Core" orders rose by 0.8%. Separately, the government said the trade deficit widened in September. Elsewhere, Sino-U.S. tensions were in focus after the Federal Communications Commission gave China Telecom 60 days to leave the U.S. market. Regulators cited a potential national security threat from the company, such as the disruption of U.S. communications, amid rising tensions between the countries.
STOCKS

