Azniv Korkejian just released Waysides, her third album as Bedouine, though she says it's more like "LP 2.5" as it features songs that didn't make her first two albums. It's no album of leftovers, though. From our Notable Releases review: "It sounds as accomplished and as fresh as her last album did in 2019. Like that album, these are gorgeous, somber folk songs of the Nick Drake/Vashti Bunyan variety, and Bedouine has a warm, distinct voice and a compelling songwriting style that makes Waysides an album that often rivals its decades-old influences." You can stream it below.

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO