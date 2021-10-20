DAR program presents The Wall That Heals

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleThe Captain David Philips Chapter of the Daughters of American Revolution met Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021 at the Senior Citizens Center with Vice-Regent Patsy Bolton presiding. After Mrs. Bolton welcomed everyone and called the meeting to order, the opening ritual was held which included the Pledge to the United States Flag...

Herald-Palladium

DAR chapter rededicates graves

DOWAGIAC — The Rebecca Dewey Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution met Oct. 10 at Allen Cemetery in Silver Creek Township to rededicate the graves of American Revolution patriot James Selleck and his wife, Chloe Rider Selleck. The event was a culmination of more than three...
DOWAGIAC, MI
Muskogee Daily Phoenix

DAR to meet Saturday

The Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) will meet in person at 10 a.m. Saturday. The group will celebrate October as Month of Service, with all members providing a glimpse of their organizations served. LaHoma VanderWagen will provide a patriot ancestor minute. An email will be sent prior to the meeting. Please plan to attend as plans and projects for 2021/2022 will be discussed. Possible new members, all current members and visitors are welcome. Information: Alice Adair, (918) 577-7738.
POLITICS
waxahachiesun.com

DAR holds October meeting

Members of the Rebecca Boyce Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution met Oct. 11 at the Ellis County Woman’s Building in Waxahachie. The meeting was called to order by Regent Vicki Williams. Beverly Robinson led the group in the pledging to the American and Texas flags and in the singing of the national anthem.
WAXAHACHIE, TX
Natchitoches Times

Local DAR chapter hosts monthly meeting

The Cane River Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR) hosted their monthly meeting Thursday, Oct. 14. The Oath of Membership was administered to Elaine Firmin Bacon by Chapter Chaplain Minnie Metoyer. Jennifer Christophe Colbert signed her Application for Membership to the NSDAR. Members...
HINDMAN, KY
State
Washington State
atchisonglobenow.com

DAR prepares to honor first responders

The Atchison Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution met on Oct.9, at the Atchison Library via Zoom. NSDAR’s President General Denise Doring VanBuren’s message was “Can we do it? Of course we can!” The challenge for Atchison Chapter as well as well as all others chapters is to remember the women who in 1890 founded, sustained and breathed life into DAR. We are encouraged to commit and engage in the important work of DAR so we may look at this time as a turning point that we might endure and thrive in the aftermath of the pandemic.
ATCHISON, KS
primepublishers.com

HONORED BY THE DAR

On Saturday, October 23, the Trumbull Porter Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution honored Watertown brothers John and Marvin Bruette, who fought in the Civil War. The event featured a brief reading of the family’s history and contribution to Watertown. The Trumbull Porter DAR maintain and honor the Old Burial Grounds Cemetery in town center. Shown are (left), Freida Carreiro, state Rep. Joe Polletta, state Sen. Eric Berthel, Katherine Gabrielson and Beth Porter.
WATERTOWN, CT
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

DAR to honor Revolutionary War soldiers

In November, the Grayson Springs Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will place flags honoring the Grayson County Revolutionary War soldiers identified thus far by Chapter Historian Winnie Whitaker around Leitchfield Public Square. The flags will feature a replica of the Betsy Ross flag on one side and...
GRAYSON COUNTY, KY
Times Gazette

DAR collects food, hygiene items

The Waw-wil-a-way Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution collected food and personal hygiene items which were donated to Samaritan Outreach in Hillsboro. Two members also displayed a beautiful patriotic quilt to be raffled and little pillows they make for the veterans at the Georgetown...
HILLSBORO, OH
The Atlantic

Biden the Sinner

Father William Kelley delivered a blunt message to his parishioners in his homily earlier this month at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Washington, D.C.: “You may think that we are already a pro-life Church, but, my friends, we are not. In a very real sense. We are only an anti-abortion Church … Our Church also falls short in its self-identification as pro-life because of our disproportionate concerns for life in the womb and our relatively scant concern for the quality of life after birth.”
RELIGION
Daily Telegram

DAR supports Catherine Cobb Safe House

ADRIAN — The Adrian-based Lucy Wolcott Barnum Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution participated in the DAR National Service Day on Oct. 11 by assembling and distributing “welcome totes” containing personal grooming items to Catherine Cobb Safe House, the domestic violence shelter in Adrian, a news release said. Funding was provided by a grant from the Lenawee Community Foundation. Members who participated at this National DAR Service Event were Julie Olin, Maxine Smith, Rebecca Carver, Ann Daugherty, Lori Keefer and Marianne Vykydal.
ADRIAN, MI
West Valley View

Copper State Chapter of the DAR honors Hicks

The National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution awarded Thomas Lee Hicks the Copper State Chapter NSDAR Medal of Honor. It is the organization’s highest honor. The NSDAR consists of women who are focused on community service, preserving history, educating children, as well as honoring and supporting those...
POLITICS
hudsonvalley360.com

DAR Speaker Series

HUDSON — Hendrick Hudson DAR Speaker Series presents Genealogy—DAR Membership and Beyond with speaker Gretchen Maresco, MS, Registrar, Hendrick Hudson Chapter NSDAR at 2 p.m. Oct. 18 via Zoom. Zoom register in advance at https://hudson-dar.org/in-the-news/ or at https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZIvceyvqz8vH9ZMi9yhaJ6rpm5rq6Qtqzpp. Admission is free. Gretchen Maresco, MS, the chapter’s Registrar, will recount some of her interesting experiences helping women find their patriot ancestors. She will make observations about the DAR application process and how it enables women to realize their own identity, to establish their importance as American citizens, and to discover their ancestors’ role in the events that formed our nation.
Rochelle News-Leader

DAR Community Service Award presented to Villa

ROCHELLE — Shirley Villa was presented the Rochelle Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution's Community Service Award for her 16 years of volunteer service as manager of the Presbyterian Thrift Shop. The Thrift Shop provides affordable-priced clothing, household goods, books and miscellaneous items. The funds generated by the Thrift Shop...
ROCHELLE, IL
Jackson Hole Radio

DAR hosts essay contests

The Davey Jackson Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution has two essay contests in line with the national DAR’s introduction of the contests in preparation for the 250th anniversary of the founding of our nation. For high school aged students, the topic of “Patriots of the American Revolution” asks students to select a figure from the era of the American Revolution and discuss how he or she influenced the course of the revolution and contributed to the founding of the USA. For the children in fifth through eighth grade, the topic is “The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.” The essays will be judged for historical accuracy, adherence to the topic, organization of the materials, interest, originality, spelling, grammar, punctuation and neatness. For both contests, all entrants will receive a certificate. A single winner will be selected by the Davey Jackson Chapter and will receive a medal and monetary award. The chapter winner will then advance to the Wyoming state level competition.
JACKSON, WY
Mohave Daily News

Some assembly required: Volunteers erect Wall That Heals at MHS

BULLHEAD CITY — Mohave High School students and other volunteers literally built history on Wednesday. More than 45 volunteers spent the better part of 6 ½ hours assembling the 375-foot-long Wall That Heals, a three-quarter scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., on the football field at the Bullhead City high school.
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
suncommunitynews.com

Healing Grace opens first location for healing and support

Wide range of on-site support services now available at 62 Brinkerhoff St. PLATTSBURGH | The Healing Grace: Center for Hope and Healing officially opened the doors of their first location Sept. 25-now providing on-site hope and healing for those struggling with infant and pregnancy loss. The Healing Grace Center is...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
gilavalleycentral.net

DAR patriotic wreaths help fund local scholarships

THATCHER — The Daughters of the American Revolution Gila Valley Chapter recently awarded a $500 scholarship to Lauren Montierth, a Safford High School student dual-enrolled at Eastern Arizona College, for her patriotic essay on the Constitution. To keep the scholarship program going, the local DAR announced it is fund-raising through...
THATCHER, AZ
