KC company to sell 10-property portfolio for $636M

LIVERMORE, CA - California Outdoor Properties is pleased to announce Todd Renfrew, representing the buyer and seller, has successful closed the largest land listing for sale in CA, N3 Cattle Company, listed at $68,000,000. The iconic N3 Cattle Company was on the market for the first time in 85 years. This beautiful and expansive California property spans 50,500 acres through four counties, making it the largest land offering in the State of California. Located just south of Livermore, and east of Oakland and San Jose, it is easily accessed from San Francisco, the Peninsula and the East Bay.

LIVERMORE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO