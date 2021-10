Wreaths Across America, a non-profit organization whose goal is to remember the nation’s veterans and their sacrifices through honoring them visibly with wreaths - either given to living veterans or placed on the graves of veterans each December - is coming to Winston Memorial Cemetery in Haleyville, thanks to a partnership between Whitehead Unit 33 of the American Legion’s Auxiliary, based in Haleyville and Winston Memorial Cemetery. The Auxiliary is taking orders now for wreaths, which will have decorative bows attached to them, with the goal of having the wreaths on the graves of the veterans buried at Winston Memorial during a ceremony on Wreaths Across America Day Saturday, Dec. 18. The exact time for the ceremony in Haleyville will be announced at a later date.

