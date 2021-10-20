Givaudan unveils ashwagandha infusion for mood-elevating F&B as social media buzz takes off
20 Oct 2021 --- Flavor and fragrance titan Givaudan has unveiled an ashwagandha infusion, tapping into the COVID-19-induced megatrend for mood-enhancing F&B products. The liquid extract enables easier formulation into functional foods and beverages with improved solubility and taste, taking the ingredient beyond supplements. FoodIngredientsFirst sits down with Mieke...www.foodingredientsfirst.com
Comments / 0