Burnley: Two-time Super Bowl champion Malcolm Jenkins invests in Premier League club

BBC
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo-time Super Bowl champion Malcolm Jenkins has taken a stake in Premier League club Burnley. The NFL player has become a minority stakeholder in the ALK Capital investment group that took over the Lancashire club last year. Jenkins, 33, currently plays for...

www.bbc.co.uk

Yardbarker

Malcolm Jenkins Invests in Soccer

Jenkins, a stakeholder in ALK Captial, took over 80% of Burnley Football Club in December 2020. The two-time Super Bowl Champion enters his new business venture through his holding company, Malcolm INC and Disrupt Sports Partners. "I'm excited to enter this new relationship, as Burnley FC is known for its...
NFL
Sportico

NFL Star Malcolm Jenkins Buys Stake in EPL’s Burnley F.C.

New Orleans Saints safety Malcolm Jenkins is now invested in a different kind of football. Jenkins has become a minority partner for the English Premier League’s Burnley Football Club. The agreement makes the three-time Pro Bowler the only active NFL player with a stake in an EPL team. Jenkins joins Burnley FC’s ownership team through his investment in ALK Capital, a New York-based investment group that bought an 84% controlling stake in the Lancashire-based club on Dec. 31. ALK Capital, headed by former Real Salt Lake CEO and Burnley chairman Alan Pace, took over the club in a highly leveraged deal at a...
NFL
