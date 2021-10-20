Spindle Items

The Ministry of Defence has said that serving soldiers will not carry the coffin of Dennis Hutchings, the veteran who died part way through his controversial trial over a fatal shooting during the Troubles. The decision has deeply upset the family of Hutchings, whose funeral will now take place according...
When writing home from a war zone, don’t tell them the truth. Ken is a disabled American combat veteran of the Vietnam War. He was awarded the Purple Heart medal and the Bronze Star with V device medal.
The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced today that U.S. Army Air Forces Sgt. Francis W. Wiemerslage, 20, of River Grove, Illinois, killed during World War II, was accounted for on Aug. 24, 2021. In March 1945, Wiemerslage was assigned to the 549th Bombardment Squadron, 385th Bombardment Group, 8th Air...
"It’s okay. We deserve it." I never hesitate to identify as a Bastard. More than once I’ve heard surprised reactions to the moniker. Should the term “Bastards” be changed? Isn’t it insensitive at best or inflammatory at worst? I would argue that not using “Task Force Bastard” is a disservice to the military, our soldiers, and our unit’s heritage, although I acknowledge that most don’t know the history behind the name. If they did I’m certain they’d use the term out of a sense of duty.
Military COVID-19 deaths are continuing to trend upward, even as more of the force gets vaccinated. The five most recently reported deaths all came in members of the Army’s reserve component, whose organizations are among the least vaccinated in the military. In the 36 deaths reported since August, 19 ―...
BALTIMORE — The proud descendants of U.S. Marine Corps Private First Class Harold W. Hayden said they felt the force of a story untold – the memories of their long-lost relative moving between them, on the wind-swept tarmac of BWI. It was out of the Airbus 321 that a casket...
WILSON — The country’s first U.S. Army Reserve field feeding company activated Saturday at Wilson’s Army Reserve Center. “I am so proud to be part of the legacy of how the Army design structure will be for field feeding companies,” said Lt. Col. Chiquita Mathews of the U.S. Army Reserve. “We are starting a legacy that we hope paves the way for all the future field feeding companies.”
(WTAJ) — InnoH2O Solutions, LLC in Somerset County has been selected by the United States Air Force to design a water treatment and reuse system for their forward operating bases. InnoH20 will take a commercial design and modify it for use by the military. “This is a great project for the Air Force and we […]
WASHINGTON (AP) – The remains of a U.S. Army private from Ohio killed during combat in Germany during World War II have been identified. The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency on Tuesday said 24-year-old Pvt. Emmet Schwartz, of Dover, was killed Dec. 27, 1944, by an artillery blast as his 8th Infantry Division unit tried to […]
The Rome Police Department signed a partnership agreement with the U.S. Army on Tuesday to provide jobs to soldiers ending their service careers. The police department joins more than 1,000 other organizations involved in the Partnership for Youth Success program, which began in 2000 as a way for soldiers to gain employment after leaving the Army. The PaYS program guarantees each soldier five job interviews from companies in need of a skill set they possess.
Comments / 0