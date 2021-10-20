Spindle Items

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article. 50-YEAR MEMORIAL – On Thursday, former members of Company D, 2nd Battalion, 8th...

www.kentonbee.com

Telegraph

Serving soldiers will not carry Dennis Hutchings’ coffin, says MoD

The Ministry of Defence has said that serving soldiers will not carry the coffin of Dennis Hutchings, the veteran who died part way through his controversial trial over a fatal shooting during the Troubles. The decision has deeply upset the family of Hutchings, whose funeral will now take place according...
MILITARY
Ken Kayse

The Lies of a Combat Soldier in Vietnam

When writing home from a war zone, don’t tell them the truth. Ken is a disabled American combat veteran of the Vietnam War. He was awarded the Purple Heart medal and the Bronze Star with V device medal.
Connecting Vets

Flying Fortress Airman killed in WWII accounted for

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced today that U.S. Army Air Forces Sgt. Francis W. Wiemerslage, 20, of River Grove, Illinois, killed during World War II, was accounted for on Aug. 24, 2021. In March 1945, Wiemerslage was assigned to the 549th Bombardment Squadron, 385th Bombardment Group, 8th Air...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
countrymessenger.com

Why this US Army tank unit proudly calls itself ‘The Bastards’

"It’s okay. We deserve it." I never hesitate to identify as a Bastard. More than once I’ve heard surprised reactions to the moniker. Should the term “Bastards” be changed? Isn’t it insensitive at best or inflammatory at worst? I would argue that not using “Task Force Bastard” is a disservice to the military, our soldiers, and our unit’s heritage, although I acknowledge that most don’t know the history behind the name. If they did I’m certain they’d use the term out of a sense of duty.
MILITARY
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
Vietnam
restorationnewsmedia.com

Army Reserve activates 1st field feeding company

WILSON — The country’s first U.S. Army Reserve field feeding company activated Saturday at Wilson’s Army Reserve Center. “I am so proud to be part of the legacy of how the Army design structure will be for field feeding companies,” said Lt. Col. Chiquita Mathews of the U.S. Army Reserve. “We are starting a legacy that we hope paves the way for all the future field feeding companies.”
MILITARY
WTAJ

InnoH2O to develop water reuse system for Air Force

(WTAJ) — InnoH2O Solutions, LLC in Somerset County has been selected by the United States Air Force to design a water treatment and reuse system for their forward operating bases. InnoH20 will take a commercial design and modify it for use by the military. “This is a great project for the Air Force and we […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WOWK 13 News

Remains of Ohio WWII soldier killed in combat identified

WASHINGTON (AP) – The remains of a U.S. Army private from Ohio killed during combat in Germany during World War II have been identified. The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency on Tuesday said 24-year-old Pvt. Emmet Schwartz, of Dover, was killed Dec. 27, 1944, by an artillery blast as his 8th Infantry Division unit tried to […]
OHIO STATE
northwestgeorgianews.com

Rome police and Army join forces to provide employment for discharged soldiers

The Rome Police Department signed a partnership agreement with the U.S. Army on Tuesday to provide jobs to soldiers ending their service careers. The police department joins more than 1,000 other organizations involved in the Partnership for Youth Success program, which began in 2000 as a way for soldiers to gain employment after leaving the Army. The PaYS program guarantees each soldier five job interviews from companies in need of a skill set they possess.
ROME, GA

Community Policy