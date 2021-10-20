CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin may buy 18 acres to build affordable housing near future train line

By Kathryn Hardison
Austin Business Journal
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Gentrification and displacement concerns are common in Austin. The city has set aside $300...

www.bizjournals.com

International homebuying has dropped off in Austin — will it stay low?

A new report from the Austin Board of Realtors shows the chilling effects of the pandemic on deals by international buyers. International homebuyers accounted for $634 million in sales volume — or 3% of the total — in the Austin metro between April 2020 and March 2021, $200 million less than the same period a year prior. More international buyers are opting for investment properties rather than primary residences.
Why Icon's plan to 3D-print homes at scale in the Austin area is pivotal

Up until now, this technology has largely been deployed at a very small scale, or in impoverished areas of other countries. But construction could start in early 2022 on Central Texas' first "neighborhood" of 3D-printed homes, under a partnership between startup Icon and homebuilder Lennar. According to the announcement, it will be the largest 3D-printed community in the world to date.
Nonprofit Transit Forward launches to support $7.1B Project Connect transit plan

A nonprofit is forming to monitor the implementation of Austin's future transit system approved by voters last year. Project Connect, a $7.1 billion transit plan, will massively transform Austin over the next 13 years by ushering in a new era train lines and bus hubs. Transit Forward, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that will officially launch Oct. 27, will be focused on ensuring the plan is implemented as promised to voters and that the transit system plan is equitable, sustainable and accessible, according to an announcement.
#Affordable Housing#Gentrification#Project Connect
Real estate Leads - October 22, 2021

Find out what areas are developing rapidly to capitalize on growth opportunities for your business. Leverage data around foreclosures, building permits, mortgages, transactional data and more. Identify the individuals and developers securing the largest commercial and residential building permits in the area, with details on the date, location, dollar value...
Leander business owners turns to the public to crowdfund local brewery

Michael Brune and Kimberly DeStefano-Brune's longtime dream of opening a brewery finally came to fruition when they founded 5th Element Brewing in 2016. They've since worked through milestone after milestone: developing the concept, obtaining trademarks and licenses and purchasing a historic building in Old Town Leander for a nanobrewery and tap room. But they've also run into many of the issues experienced by other small businesses, namely escalating costs.
What does Main Street Taylor think of possible $17B Samsung plant?

It's been nearly 10 months since Taylor, northeast of Austin, was first mentioned as a landing spot for Samsung's $17 billion next-generation semiconductor plant, and with the momentum building toward the company selecting the city, residents and business owners are teeming with excitement — and some trepidation — about the prospect of Taylor regaining its place as a key cog in the Central Texas economy.
Is a big Whole Foods distribution center on its way to the Austin suburbs?

Project details emerged in an Oct. 14 filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, which indicates that a 132,942-square-foot "Whole Foods SW Distribution Center" is on its way to Manor — not far from where Tesla is building its factory. Whole Foods, which was founded in 1980 and acquired for $13.7 billion by Amazon.com Inc. (Nasdaq: AMZN) in 2017, has grown to more than 500 locations in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is still headquartered in Austin and had more than 3,000 employees as of July 2021.
