Death Notices

Mary Evelyn Ramsey, age 77, resident of Ft. Scott, KS, died Saturday, October 16, 2021, at Hillside Guest Home, Ft. Scott. Mary was born January 12, 1944, in Ft. Scott, the daughter of James and Helen Greenfield Ramsey. She worked in accounting for an electrical company. Mary enjoyed cross stich...
Carol Bennett, age 78, a resident of Creston, passed away on Oct. 19. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service. Wilbur Sowell, age 91, a resident of Morro Bay, passed away on Oct. 16. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service. James Fazio age 88 a resident of...
Arshalouys Basmajian, beloved mother, grandmother, and relative, passed away on Tuesday, October 12, 2021. Funeral services followed by interment will be held on Thursday, November 4, 9 a.m. at Old North Church in Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Mortuary Park. She is survived by her:. Daughter, Vergine and Karnig Shamlian. Son,...
