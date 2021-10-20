CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sasi struggles to keep facilities open for people with disabilities

By Stephanie Zawadzki, Reporter
kentonbee.com
 8 days ago

Sasi is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to providing support and services to individuals with...

www.kentonbee.com

local21news.com

Dozens rally to support caregivers of people with intellectual disabilities

HARRISBURG, PA — Today Dozens of people rallied on the steps of the Capitol to support a living wage for the people caring for people with intellectual disabilities. Direct Support Professionals are a specific group of caregivers that do more than help people with autism or intellectual disabilities. They provide support which could come in the form of teaching them to be independent and make choices on their own.
HARRISBURG, PA
Devils Lake Daily Journal

Human Services reminds employers that people with disabilities are a valuable workforce resource

BISMARCK– With more than 17,000* open and available online job openings in September 2021, the North Dakota Department of Human Services' Division of Vocational Rehabilitation (DVR) is reminding employers that people with disabilities are a valuable workforce resource and that the division can help connect them with qualified applicants to meet their workforce needs or retain quality employees.
BISMARCK, ND
Augusta Free Press

VPBD grant to study information accessibility for people with disabilities

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. The Virginia Board for People with Disabilities has awarded a $100,000 grant to Management Support Solutions to study the availability of information that helps people with developmental disabilities and their families access community services. The report will include recommendations and strategies to...
ADVOCACY
pasadenanow.com

AbilityFirst Expands Facilities to Help Individuals with Disabilities Become More Independent

AbilityFirst, a nonprofit that provides services to help children and adults with special needs reach their full potential has expanded its facilities to help those with disabilities become more independent. Keri Castañeda, Chief Operations Officer of AbilityFirst said the renovated Lawrence L. Frank Center in Pasadena includes a fully accessible...
PASADENA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
WJFW-TV

Project SEARCH gives internship opportunities to people with disabilities

Local News Published 10/20/2021 5:28PM, Last Updated 10/20/2021 6:57PM. Woodruff - "I just like my job," said Jonathan Ankrom, an intern in the Project SEARCH program. Ankrom is one of seven interns in the Project SEARCH program at Howard Young Medical Center. His job is to wash the ambulances and other vehicles at the hospital.
ADVOCACY
wsu.edu

Research helps tackle health barriers for people with disabilities

About one in every four U.S. adults lives with a disability. Adding up to an estimated 61 million Americans, people with disabilities are easily the largest minority in the nation. Yet their minority status isn't always recognized to the extent it should be, said Jae Kennedy, a professor in the Elson S. Floyd College of Medicine who has spent the past 30 years studying how public policy affects those with disabilities.
PULLMAN, WA
Crain's Cleveland Business

Personal View: People with disabilities critical to economic recovery

As October and National Disability Employment Awareness Month (NDEAM) come to a close, the Cuyahoga County Board of Developmental Disabilities (Cuyahoga DD) celebrates the many contributions people with disabilities make to workplaces and the economy. This year's NDEAM theme, "America's Recovery: Powered by Inclusion," highlights the growing demand for workforces...
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
WDIO-TV

Business honored for employment of people with disabilities

His favorite thing is to wash the counters while listening to Johnny Cash. Donnie Waksdahl works at Superior Nets, which was honored Tuesday for its work to employ people of all abilities. Udac and the Minnesota Organization for Habilitation and Rehabilitation named Superior Nets an Outstanding Disability Employer. The awards...
ECONOMY
WSAW

Addressing housing needs for people with intellectual disabilities

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - A group in Stevens Point is advocating for more housing that helps adults with intellectual disabilities. They spoke at the Housing Task Force meeting Wednesday night. The group "Door 2 Dreams" said the housing needs of people with disabilities aren't being met in Stevens Point....
STEVENS POINT, WI
KXLY

ABLE Accounts Help People With Disabilities Save for the Future

Taylor Carty grew up with a checking and savings account, but after college, she needed a different way to save for medical school that wouldn't jeopardize her health insurance. Carty, who has cerebral palsy, qualifies for California's Medicaid program, Medi-Cal, which pays for some medical expenses that her primary insurance...
PERSONAL FINANCE
The Conversation U.S.

Nearly half of all churches and other faith institutions help people get enough to eat

Almost half of U.S. congregations participate in some kind of food distribution program. While the government's Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program was helping nearly 42 million Americans purchase groceries in mid-2021, those benefits often don't cover the full food costs of people facing economic hardship. And not everyone who needs food is eligible for those benefits. Food banks, food pantries, meal programs and similar initiatives run by churches, synagogues, mosques and other faith-based institutions are among the charitable organizations seeking to fill this gap. As a social scientist who studies the economic impact of community-based organizations, I have seen even small efforts by...
ADVOCACY
WTRF- 7News

$20,000 for dental care headed to Wheeling Health Right

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – When was the last time you heard someone talk about dental care? Even though health has been at the top of most Americans' minds for two years now, it's often left out of the conversation. The Delta Dental Community Care Foundation wants to put it back in the spotlight, with a […]
WHEELING, WV
Boston

Another struggle for long COVID patients: Disability benefits

"It's something doctors can't explain yet, what's happening to me.". Since she tested positive for the coronavirus in April 2020, Josie Cabrera Taveras has found herself sleeping for up to 15 hours a day, stopping in grocery store aisles to catch her breath, lapsing in and out of consciousness and unable to return to her job as a nanny.
PUBLIC HEALTH
delawarepublic.org

New law address pay for people with disabilities

Legislation ensuring individuals with disabilities are paid at least the minimum wage is now law in the First State. The Jamie Wolfe Employment Act was signed by Gov. Carney in Wilmington Wednesday. Wolfe was a powerful disability rights advocate. The law requires that the authorization to pay individuals with disabilities...
WILMINGTON, DE
thunder1320.com

SNAP Food Benefits to increase starting Friday

Almost 848,000 people in Tennessee will see their Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits go up by about 21% starting tomorrow. Recipients of the program that formerly known as food stamps will receive, on average, an extra $36 a month on their EBT cards going forward. Peter Martino, chief...
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

