Warriors win division with senior core

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A criminal complaint filed by a police investigator with a court in Albany has accused former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo of committing a misdemeanor sex crime, though there was confusion Thursday over whether the document was made public by mistake. The one-page complaint, filed by...
An American Airlines passenger in first class allegedly punched a flight attendant twice after she bumped him and quickly apologized. The plane was diverted to Denver, where the suspect was taken into custody. Errol Barnett has the latest.
(CNN) — Already massively wealthy, America's billionaires saw their collective fortunes soar more than 70% to more than $5 trillion during the pandemic. That's one reason why congressional Democrats were zeroing in earlier this week on this elite group of roughly 700 people to help pay for their massive social spending package. They abandoned the proposal after facing resistance from several moderate party members.
Former President Trump will hold a tele-rally for Virginia Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin on Monday, according to a source close to Trump. The source told The Hill that more details on the rally will be released on Monday or sooner. Bloomberg was the first outlet to report on the news of the rally on Thursday.
(CNN) — In the wake of China's test of a hypersonic missile, the second most senior US general said Thursday that the pace at which China's military is developing capabilities is "stunning" while US development suffers from "brutal" bureaucracy. The outgoing Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General...
The U.S. economy grew at a 2 percent rate in the third quarter, its slowest gain of the pandemic-era recovery, as supply chain issues and a marked deceleration in consumer spending stunted the expansion, the Commerce Department reported Thursday. Gross domestic product, a sum of all the goods and services...
President Biden announced a new $1.75 trillion framework for a social spending plan in Congress to go along with the bipartisan infrastructure plan. The president admitted "no one got everything they wanted," but praised the compromise reached and what the legislation could accomplish.Oct. 28, 2021.
