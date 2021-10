Is there anything I should do now to help with my garden next year?. Most of us have probably heard the old adage that the early bird gets the worm, but have you ever considered how starting soil prep in the fall for your spring and summer garden might pay big dividends? Fall is a good time to take stock in what has occurred during the summer and it is also a great time to add organic matter in some form to the soil. If you are starting a garden in a new location, you can also make great progress by starting a season ahead.

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO